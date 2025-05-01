Majborough wins Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase by 14 lengths

Majborough (4/11 favourite) won the six-runner Grade 1 Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown this afternoon.

In the colours of J.P. McManus, the Mark Walsh-ridden gelding was a sixth winner of the week for the owner and a third for the jockey.

Last seen in the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, Majborough’s jumping was better this time, though he jumped noticeably to his left at the final two fences in the straight.

The Willie Mullins-trained son of Martinborough ran out an easy 14 length winner from Gavin Cromwell’s Only By Night (5/1), with Keith Donoghue in the saddle.

The runner-up prize money saw Cromwell surpass the €2 million mark for the first time in his relatively short training career.

Noel Meade’s Jesse Evans (40/1), ridden by Donogh Meyler, was third past the post, a further half a length behind the runner-up.

The winning jockey, Mark Walsh, who is currently joint-leading rider at this year’s Punchestown Festival alongside J.J. Slevin, said of Majborough post-race:

“He has some engine. He always jumps a little bit left but he’s never jumped that badly left. It’s the first time he’s went that badly left going right-handed. If you could just iron them out he has some ability, some engine.

“He’s only five and hopefully he’ll mature this summer. I’m looking forward to what he could mature into over the next 18 months or two years.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com