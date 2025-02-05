Energumene Quest for Champion Chase Glory: Willie Mullins Targets Cheltenham Success

As the 2025 Cheltenham Festival approaches, Willie Mullins is once again placing his faith in Energumene to deliver success in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. The reigning Champion Chase winner has proven himself to be a Cheltenham specialist, and Mullins is optimistic that he can defend his title and further solidify his legacy.

Energumene’s 2023 and 2024 performances at Cheltenham were masterclasses in precision, speed, and resilience. His ability to thrive under pressure, combined with his consistency on the festival’s challenging track, has made him one of the standout chasers in recent memory. For Mullins, the horse’s affinity for Cheltenham is a key advantage. “He’s a different horse when he’s here,” Mullins explained during a recent media day. “Jonbon might be better at Ascot, but Cheltenham brings out the best in Energumene.”

A key factor in Energumene’s success is his ability to handle soft ground — a common condition at Cheltenham in March. Mullins is hoping for a similar scenario this year. “Softer ground suits him perfectly,” he said. “It slows down some of his rivals, but Energumene’s stamina and jumping ability allow him to power through.”

While rivals like Jonbon and Edwardstone will present significant challenges, Mullins believes that Energumene’s tactical versatility and Paul Townend’s experience in the saddle could make the difference. “Townend knows how to ride this horse to perfection. Whether they want to take him on early or let him dictate the pace, he has the adaptability to handle any situation.”

Mullins has also fine-tuned Energumene’s preparation to ensure he peaks at the right time. “We’ve kept him fresh, but he’s had enough work to be ready for the test ahead,” Mullins added.

With a stable history of producing winners in this race, including back-to-back victories for Energumene, Mullins knows exactly what it takes to succeed. If all goes to plan, Energumene could join the elite ranks of two-time winners like Moscow Flyer and Master Minded, further cementing his place in Cheltenham history.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com