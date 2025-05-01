HomeNewsDoubles for O'Brien, Slevin and McManus at Punchestown
Doubles for O’Brien, Slevin and McManus at Punchestown

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Busselton and J.J. Slevin return to the Punchestown winner's enclosure after success in the La Touche Cup. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Teahupoo won the Thursday feature, the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle for Gordon Elliott and Sam Ewing.

The other Grade 1 contest of the day, the Barberstwon Castle Novice Chase saw Willie Mullins add to his haul at the highest level through Majborough.

Two wins for J.P. McManus

Petit Tonnerre (16/1) and Richie McLernon gave J.P. McManus another Punchestown 2025 winner. The seven-year-old is trained by A.J. and Jonjo O’Neill, and maintained the successful record of British-based winners so far this week at the County Kildare venue.

Later in the afternoon, McManus completed a double when Jeriko Du Reponet (13/2 joint-favourite) won the Listed Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle for James Bowen.

The French-bred, runner-up to Doddiethegreat (14/1) at Cheltenham last month, reversed placings this time time around as the Brian Hughes-ridden runner-up completed a 1-2 for Seven Barrows.

Busselton wins La Touche

At the end of four miles one furlong and 11 yards, the Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase produced a thrilling finishing.

With numerous horses in contention for the historic prize entering the home straight, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Busselton (7/1), and jockey J.J. Slevin, out-battled Desertmore House (9/1) and Ricky Doyle by three-quarters of a length to win.

Three By Two (11/1) and Richie Deegan were only a neck further back in third, with nine lengths further back to Vital Island (12/1) and rider Barry Stone.

Doubles for O’Brien and Slevin

O’Brien and Slevin completed a Thursday double with the victory of Cottesloe Sunshine (33/1) in the Listed Close Brothers Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle.

Previously successful in two hurdle races, the daughter of Getaway was a three and a half length winner this afternoon over the fast-finishing Mozzie’s Sister (9/1) and Shane Fitzgerald.

The odd-on favourite, Sixandahalf (8/13) could only manage third place, a further length and a quarter back.

The Specialist Group Handicap Hurdle went to the Ray Grehan-owned Putapoundinthejar (17/2).

The gelded son of Walk In The Park, trained in County Meath by Tony Martin, was ridden by recently crowned British Champion Jumps Jockey, Seán Bowen.

The concluding JP & M Doyle INH Flat Race went to the Noel Fehilly Racing Syndicate-owned Baron Noir at 12/1. Trained by Alan King, it ended a successful day for British-trained runners at Punchestown.

Jody McGarvey retires

Coleraine native Jody McGarvey retired from the saddle at Punchestown this afternoon.

The three-time Grade 1-winning rider finished third on his final ride aboard the J.P. McManus-owned Mirazur West (3/1 favourite) in the Frontline Security Handicap Chase.

The Derry jockey said:

“I’ve had my fair share of injuries but I got through it and was able to retire on my own terms.

“I’ve been a lot luckier than a lot of people. I didn’t really want to stop riding but the opportunities were getting thin on the ground. I wanted to go out when I felt I was still riding well and I’ve had a few winners in the last couple of weeks. I’m leaving the game without a chip on my shoulder.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
