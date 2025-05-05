HomeNewsGrade 1s for Mullins and Henderson at Punchestown on Saturday
NewsRacingRacing irish

Grade 1s for Mullins and Henderson at Punchestown on Saturday

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
16
Jade De Grugy with Paul Townend aboard, gave Willie Mullins another Grade 1. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.
The final day of the 2025 Punchestown Festival saw more success for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.
The Closutton team won the Grade 1 SBK Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle with the evens favourite Jade De Grugy. Just for good measure, Mullins also handled the runner-up Gala Marceau (12/1), with Danny Mullins in the saddle.
Cheltenham Triumph Hurdle form was overturned in the final Grade 1 contest of the jumps season when Lulamba (11/10 favourite) beat Poniros (7/2) by four lengths.
The latter won the Triumph in March but had to give way to the Nicky Henderson-handled James Bowen-ridden favourite this time.
Vital Island wins Ladies Cup
Vital Island (9/2) and Barry Stone took the opening Howden Cross Country Chase. Trained by Richie O’Keeffe, it was a second winner at this year’s Punchestown Festival for the County Wexford-based handler who claimed the Kildare Hunt Club Chase for the Ladies Cup on Tuesday with Transcript. Both winners carried O’Keeffe’s won colours.

Danny Mullins gave his uncle, Willie, another winner at this week’s festival when guiding Shanbally Kid (15/2 joint-favourite) to success in the Oaklodgelandscapes.ie Handicap Chase, in the colours of owners Gigginstown House Stud.

Harry Bannister gave the English visitors a final-day winner when Bill Baxter (12/1) won the Palmerstown House Pat Taaffe Handicap Chase.

Trained by Warren Greatrex, the grey nine-year-old son of Milan was bred in Ireland by Mary Fanning McCormack.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
State Man wins his third Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown
Next article
Los Angeles wins Coolmore Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes on seasonal return
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie