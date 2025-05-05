Grade 1s for Mullins and Henderson at Punchestown on Saturday

Danny Mullins gave his uncle, Willie, another winner at this week’s festival when guiding Shanbally Kid (15/2 joint-favourite) to success in the Oaklodgelandscapes.ie Handicap Chase, in the colours of owners Gigginstown House Stud.

Harry Bannister gave the English visitors a final-day winner when Bill Baxter (12/1) won the Palmerstown House Pat Taaffe Handicap Chase.

Trained by Warren Greatrex, the grey nine-year-old son of Milan was bred in Ireland by Mary Fanning McCormack.