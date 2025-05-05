Los Angeles wins Coolmore Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes on seasonal return

Los Angeles (10/11 favourite) won the Group 2 Coolmore Stud City Of Troy Irish EBF Mooresbridge Stakes at The Curragh this afternoon.

Last season’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner was making his 2025 return to the track under Ryan Moore.

Running over one mile and two furlongs, the Aidan O’Brien-trained four-year-old son of Camelot held off the late challenge of the 2024 Mooresbridge Stakes winner White Birch.

The runner-up was returning to the track for the first time since beating Auguste Rodin here last May.

Officer wins Tetrarch Stakes

The Coolmore Stud Henry Longfellow Irish EBF Tetrarch Stakes went to Officer, trained by Aidan O’Brien at Ballydoyle.

By Dubawi out of Hydrangea, the Ryan Moore-ridden colt was a previous seven furlong winner on good ground. He had finished third to Big Gossey on his most recent visit to The Curragh in March.

Wins for O’Brien brothers

O’Brien’s sons, Joseph and Donnacha, both visited the winner’s enclosure this afternoon.

The Group 3 Coolmore Stud Auguste Rodin Irish EBF Athasi Stakes was won by Atsila (11/1) for Gavin Ryan and Donnacha O’Brien.

Al Shaqab’s Andab (8/1) took the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden for Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle.

First Stakes win for Tally Ho’s Starman

Lady Iman (4/7 favourite) claimed the Holden Plant Hire First Flier Stakes in impressive fashion for Colin Keane, Ger Lyons and the O’Callaghans of Tally Ho Stud. This was a first Stakes winner for Tally Ho Stud’s sire Starman.

The Coolmore partners-owned debutant True Love, a full-sister to Truly Enchanting, was runner-up, one and a quarter lengths behind the winner.

Murkala (7/2 joint-favourite) took the Keadeen Hotel Irish EBF (Fillies) Handicap for trainer Johnny Murtagh. In the colours of the late H H Aga Khan, three year-old filly, ridden by Rory Mulligan, was a one length winner over the Aidan O’Brien-trained Sweet Chariot.

Jockey Wayne Hassett and trainer Pat Murphy teamed up for a winner with Free Solo (10/1) in the P G Duffy & Sons Citroen Apprentice Handicap.

The concluding The Treacy Group Supporting Newbridge Parishes Day Handicap went to 50/1 chance Prime Sign, in the hands of Billy Lee, for conditioner Andy Oliver.

