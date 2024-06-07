Munster Hurling Final 2024: Clare vs Limerick – Preview, Betting, Stats, Start Time, and TV Details

Munster Hurling Final 2024: Clare vs Limerick

Match Details

– **Teams:** Limerick vs Clare

– **Date:** Sunday, June 11th, 2024

– **Venue:** FBD Semple Stadium

– **Start Time:** 4:00 PM

– **TV Coverage:** RTE

Betting Odds

– **Limerick:** 4/9

– **Clare:** 9/4

Team News and Lineups

Clare

Clare have made strategic changes ahead of the final. Star player Tony Kelly will start on the bench, potentially being a game-changer in the second half. Brian Lohan has introduced David McInerney and Rory Hayes into the defense, replacing Conor Leen and Cian Galvin.

**Starting XV:**

– Eibhear Quilligan

– Adam Hogan

– Conor Cleary

– Rory Hayes

– Diarmuid Ryan

– John Conlon

– David McInerney

– David Fitzgerald

– Darragh Lohan

– Cathal Malone

– Mark Rodgers

– Peter Duggan

– Aidan McCarthy

– Shane O’Donnell

– David Reidy

**Key Subs:** Tony Kelly, Seadna Morey, Ian Galvin

Limerick

Limerick will field Shane O’Brien from the start after his impressive performance against Waterford. However, they will miss Seamus Flanagan and Sean Finn due to injuries. Darragh O’Donovan and Richie English return to the bench, providing experienced options for John Kiely.

**Starting XV:**

– Nickie Quaid

– Mike Casey

– Dan Morrissey

– Barry Nash

– Diarmaid Byrnes

– Declan Hannon

– Kyle Hayes

– Will O Donoghue

– Cathal O’Neill

– Gearóid Hegarty

– David Reidy

– Tom Morrissey

– Aaron Gillane

– Shane O’Brien

– Cian Lynch

**Key Subs:** Darragh O’Donovan, Adam English, Richie English

Road to the Final

Clare’s Journey

– **Limerick 3-15 Clare 1-18**

– **Clare 3-26 Cork 3-24**

– **Clare 4-21 Waterford 2-26**

– **Clare 1-24 Tipperary 0-24**

– **Record:** Won 3, Lost 1

Limerick’s Journey

– **Limerick 3-15 Clare 1-18**

– **Limerick 2-27 Tipperary 0-18**

– **Cork 3-28 Limerick 3-26**

– **Limerick 0-30 Waterford 2-14**

– **Record:** Won 3, Lost 1

Key Players to Watch

Clare

– **Aidan McCarthy:** 1-33 (0-26 frees)

– **Mark Rodgers:** 2-13 (0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘65’, 0-1 s/l)

– **David Fitzgerald:** 2-10

Limerick

– **Aaron Gillane:** 2-27 (0-26 frees)

– **Seamus Flanagan:** 3-3

– **Gearóid Hegarty:** 0-9

Historical Context

– **Recent Munster Finals:**

– 2023: Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22

– 2022: Limerick 1-29 Clare 0-29 aet

– **Overall Titles:**

– Limerick: 24 (last in 2023)

– Clare: 6 (last in 1998)

Analysis and Predictions

This year’s final promises another thrilling encounter between Clare and Limerick. With key players missing and others returning from injury, both teams will need to adapt quickly. Key battles in midfield and defense could determine the outcome, with star substitutes potentially playing pivotal roles in the second half.

*Limerick and Clare each won three of four games in this year’s Munster ‘round robin’. Clare’s only defeat was against

Limerick while Limerick’s only defeat was against Cork.

*Clare last won the Munster title in 1998. They have lost six finals since then.

*This will be the 62nd championship game between the counties. Limerick won 39 to Clare’s 20 with two draws, from

the previous 61.

*John Kiely is in his eighth season as Limerick manager. Their championship record in that period reads: Played 42;

Won 31, Drew 3, Lost 8.

*Brian Lohan is in his fifth year as Clare manager. Their championship record in that period reads: Played 28, Won 17,

Drew 1, Lost 10.

*Munster SHC titles (last year won in brackets): Cork 54 (2018); Tipperary 42 (2016); Limerick 24 (2023); Clare 6 (1998);

Kerry 1 (1891)

Prediction: Given Limerick’s recent dominance and depth in their squad, they are favorites. However, Clare’s determination and the possible impact of Tony Kelly off the bench make them formidable opponents.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com