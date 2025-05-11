Delacroix impresses in Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial at Leopardstown

Delacroix (1/3 favourite) won The Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes (Group 3) at Leopardstown on Sunday afternoon.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the Wayne Lordan-ridden son of Dubawi was a two and three-quarter length winner over the Dermot Weld-handled once-race Purview (11/1), in the hands of Chris Hayes.

Tennessee Stud, owned by the Coolmore partners just like the winner, was third for Joseph O’Brien.

Run over a mile and a quarter, the winner of The Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial last season, Los Angeles, went on to success in the Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh last summer.

Roosevelt and Butterfly Wings win for Ballydoyle

The win for Delacroix was part of a treble for O’Brien and Lordan.

Roosevelt (7/1), last of 10 runners on debut at Leopardstown on 9 April, battled well under a Wayne Lordan drive to claim The Captain Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Maiden for the Coolmore partners.

The win by the son of Frankel maintained the excellent recent form of Aidan O’Brien-trained horses. Delta (13/2), trained by Joseph O’Brien for Qatar Racing Limited, finished runner-up, a head behind the Ballydoyle-handled winner.

Butterfly Wings (2/1) was the final part of the treble, when breaking her maiden at the fourth time of asking in the It’s Family Day at Leopardstown Fillies Maiden.

Vera’s Secret takes Group 3 for Johnny Feane

Johnny Feane and Séamie Heffernan teamed up to win the Group 3 Al Shira’aa Racing ‘Mutamakina’ Stakes with Vera’s Secret (11/2).

The six-year-old daughter of Epaulette was to the fore from the stalls. She was not for catching on only the eight run of her career. She was going further away from the field as they hit the line, and had a four-length advantage in the end.

Vera’s Secret was followed home by Fiery Lucy (9/2) from the Gavin Cromwell yard, with three-quarters of another length back to the grey Bella Isabella (12/1).

Murtagh and Coen double

Zodiac Bear (5/1) and Ben Coen won the opening FITZ AGRIPLANT Maiden for trainer Johnny Murtagh. Unplaced on his only previous outing, the three-year-old son of Kodi Bear ran out a three and a quarter length winner over Dermot Weld newcomer Eshermann (5/2). The twice third-placed Monkstown (9/4 favourite) was next home, half a length behind the runner-up.

Murtagh and Coen soon brought up a Leopardstown double with the success of Chicago Critic (14/1) in the Porsche In Support Of Breast Cancer Ireland Amethyst Stakes (Listed) over a mile.

Coming from the back of the six-runner field, following the later withdrawal of race favourite Diego Velazquez when getting worked up in the stalls, Chicago Critic showed a good turn of pace on his preferred good ground, to run out a length and three-quarters winner.

Cloud Seeker (100/30 favourite) was a winner for Andy Slattery and his jockey son Andrew, when having a neck advantage over Ceallach (16/1) at the finishing line in the Leopardstown Golf And Driving Range Handicap.

The concluding race of an eight-race card went to jockey Joey Sheridan on the Ger O’Leary-trained Mister Adam (7/2).

