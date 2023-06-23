Camogie Previews – Dublin v Kilkenny & Wexford v Tipperary

On Saturday, June 17th, the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championships Group 2 matches will take place. Here are the details:

Dublin will face Kilkenny at Parnell Park at 2pm. The previous encounter between these teams in the Leinster final ended with a narrow four-point victory for Kilkenny. Despite Dublin’s recent relegation from the top tier of the National League, they put up a strong fight against the reigning All-Ireland champions. However, Dublin suffered a heavy defeat to Tipperary in the first round, putting their quarter-final hopes at stake. Kilkenny, on the other hand, had a strong start to their title defense against Wexford but ended up settling for a draw. They will be eager to secure a win in this match before their final game against Tipperary.

Wexford will take on Tipperary at Bellefield at 4pm. Wexford displayed an impressive comeback in the opening round, overcoming a ten-point deficit to draw with Kilkenny. They showcased resilience with Áine Lacey’s remarkable goal and Ciara O’Connor’s spectacular equalizing point. While Wexford’s women are making progress after reaching the Division 1B League finals, they face a significant challenge against Tipperary. Tipperary had a successful campaign in the Division 1A League, narrowly missing out on the top-tier decider against Kilkenny. They secured the Munster title afterward and began this championship with a convincing win over Dublin. A victory for Tipperary in this match would secure their place in the knockout stages after a seven-year absence.

For live coverage of both matches, you can visit the following YouTube streams:

– Dublin vs. Kilkenny: https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialCamogie/streams

– Wexford vs. Tipperary: https://www.youtube.com/@WexfordCamogieYouTube/streams

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com