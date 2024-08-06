What is the Future of the Olympics?

The Paris Olympics will soon come to a close, and like past multi-sport competitions, there were good parts and less good parts. The best thing about the Games, of course, was that it all went through without any major problems. There were some serious concerns before the competition started, but fortunately these concerns have been allayed, and things appear to be going very smoothly as we head into its final days.

However, as with every competition there were some things that could have been done better, and these should serve as lessons learned for future Olympiads. What is clear is that the Games are retaining their exciting nature.

Now, let's take a closer look at the good and the bad of the Olympics, both in Paris and for Olympics yet to come.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the good and the bad of the Olympics, both in Paris and for Olympics yet to come.

Things to be proud of

In general, when an Olympic Games goes over without a hitch, that is something to be proud of. There was a fair amount of concern before the Games started that there might be a major incident. Terrorist threats were noted, and a bizarre incident took place that disrupted several major rail lines in France just as the competition was getting set to begin. But fortunately it was resolved fairly quickly, and there have not been any major incidents since then.

Paris also managed several other feats: They held what is being called the “greenest” Olympics in history, with the French having created sustainable facilities for the Games. This includes having used 100% renewable electricity, sleeping quarters were made from renewable materials, and meal options included twice as many plant-based options as in previous Olympiads.

This Olympics also saw other firsts. It was the first Games to see complete gender parity among participants, with as many women participating in different sports as men. And this goes for both the traditional Olympics and the paralympics.

Beyond this, The City of Light was able to provide world-famous French hospitality, open the doors of its renowned restaurants, cafes, and tourist spots to visitors and athletes alike, and generally pull off a show to be remembered.

What was less good

Like in any Olympiad, of course, there were a few things that could have been better. The French had proclaimed the Seine as an official swimming area as soon as they won the bid to host the Games, but cleaning it up proved to be an enormous task. The Parisian river is notoriously dirty, and even continuous efforts over the course of several years to clean it did not provide the results that the French were looking for.

There were also organizational problems that created embarrassment for athletes from several different countries. During the opening ceremony, the flags of North and South Korea were confused. The Olympic flag was also raised upside down at one point. And an effort to recreate the ancient Olympics by creating a Greek mythological-like scene replete with references to Greek Gods instead appeared to be a mockery of The Last Supper and angered many Christians.

Live and learn

For the most part, the good far outweighed the bad in this Olympics. Perhaps the thing that the French can most be proud of is the fact that they held the most cost-beneficial Olympics since 1984. Olympics can be notoriously wasteful for many host countries, and the French did a better job than most of keeping costs low, reusing old facilities, and creating sustainable quarters wherever possible.

The world of sports continues to get more and more exciting. This year’s Olympics saw the addition of four new sports. Other major sporting events similarly continue to grow and present greater possibilities. Another thing that is growing rapidly in recent periods is worldwide knowledge of sports. Thanks to the plethora of forums, information and statistical sites, and other related portals, people can educate themselves on what is happening in the sports world easily.

The future will tell

We will see how multi-sporting competitions such as the Olympics shape up in the future. The Paris Olympics have certainly set a precedent for sustainability and cost savings. The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will also see re-used facilities as this city also hosted the 1984 Games. Hopefully, with each successive event, organizers will refine their methods more and more, and future competitions will make the most of their opportunities.

