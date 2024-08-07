HomeRugbyList of players in the Leinster Rugby academy
Leinster Rugby Academy 2024/25 has been announced by Academy Manager Simon Broughton.

While the second- and third-year players have already started pre-season training, the new first-year players will join tomorrow at UCD. The first-year players and their clubs are: Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC), Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC), Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College RFC), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC), Ruben Moloney (UCD RFC), Alan Spicer (UCD RFC), Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC), Niall Smyth (Clontarf FC), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC), and Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC).

Broughton commented, “These players had a busy few months and needed a break after their performances with Ireland U-20s in South Africa. We look forward to welcoming them to UCD. Each player’s journey is unique, and we thank the families, coaches, and teachers for their support and contributions to the players’ development. We also acknowledge the efforts of our provincial and national age-grade staff.”

Year One – Secondary School / Underage Club:
– Oliver Coffey – Blackrock College / Blackrock College RFC
– Billy Corrigan – Presentation College, Bray / Old Wesley RFC
– Caspar Gabriel – Terenure College / Rugby Union Donau Wien, Vienna, Austria
– Hugo McLaughlin – Gonzaga College / Old Belvedere RFC
– Ruben Moloney – Blackrock College / Blackrock College RFC
– Alan Spicer – Belvedere College / Malahide RFC
– Andrew Sparrow – St Mary’s College / Terenure College RFC
– Niall Smyth – Blackrock College / did not play underage rugby in New York
– Stephen Smyth – Kilkenny College / Co Carlow FC
– Alex Usanov – Belvedere College / Malahide RFC

Year Two:
– Hugh Cooney
– Fintan Gunne
– Gus McCarthy
– Henry McErlean
– Liam Molony
– Andrew Osborne
– Conor O’Tighearnaigh

Year Three:
– Ben Brownlee
– Aitzol King
– Diarmuid Mangan
– Rory McGuire
– Charlie Tector

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

