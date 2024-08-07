Boxer Kellie Harrington Wins Olympic Gold, Retains Her Title

Paris 2024 Olympic Games – Team Ireland Medal Alert

**Tuesday, August 6, 2024**

Team Ireland’s boxing superstar, Kellie Harrington, clinched Olympic GOLD in the 60kg Lightweight category, defeating China’s Wenlu Yang 4-1 in Paris. This victory allows Harrington to retain the Olympic title she first won in Tokyo.

Kellie Harrington, the first boxing champion crowned at Paris 2024, triumphed in the purpose-built ring at the iconic Roland Garros stadium, cheered on by an audience of 15,000.

Harrington made history last Wednesday by becoming the first Irish woman to win medals at two Olympic Games. Tonight, the 34-year-old from Portland Row, Dublin, becomes the first Irish woman to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals.

As the first Irish boxer to contest and win consecutive Olympic finals, Harrington, representing St. Mary’s BC in Tallaght, is now the most successful Irish boxer in the 100-year history of the Olympic Games. Her Paris 2024 GOLD marks the 19th Irish Olympic medal in boxing.

An overjoyed Harrington reflected on her achievement: “It just gives hope. All these young kids, all these teenagers, it gives hope to them, it gives hope to the people of Ireland. This one was for me.”

Discussing her strategy, Harrington said: “Just be happy – happy, smile, and enjoy it. It’s the last hurrah – I’m done. I’ve always said that I want to retire a champion – that’s it!”

Harrington displayed mastery in the first round, constantly switching her stance and deflecting all attacks, winning 4-1. Despite a slip in the second round, she still secured a 4-1 victory. Dominating the final round with another 4-1 score, Harrington celebrated her historic win with a special ring dance, joined by long-time head coach Zuari Anita.

Only three other Irish athletes have won back-to-back Olympic gold medals: Hammer thrower Dr. Pat O’Callaghan in 1928 and 1932, and rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan in 2020 and Paris 2024. Kellie Harrington now joins this exclusive club.

Team Ireland has won seven medals at Paris 2024: four golds across four different sports and three bronze.

**RESULT**

Boxing, Women’s Lightweight (60kg) FINAL: Kellie Harrington BEATS Wenlu Yang (CHN) 4-1, GOLD

