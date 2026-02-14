Ireland beat Italy 20-13 in Guinness Six Nations

Ireland achieved their first Guinness Six Nations win of the season as they took their 35th test match victory against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Playing their 771st test match, and their 39th with Italy since the first meeting of the nations at Lansdowne Road on 31 December 1988, Andy Farrell’s side just held on for the home win.

On an historic day for rugby, Scottish referee Hollie Davidson became the first woman to referee a men’s Six Nations match.

In a rather disappointing first half from an Irish viewpoint, the hosts found themselves behind after 40 minutes.

An early Irish opportunity was spurned as Dan Sheehan attempted to leap over the Italian defence from a standing start. The Italians stood up, as though they expected the move, and blew the Irish hooker back into the ground.

Lynagh sent to sin bin

Italian winger Louis Lynagh, son of Australian rugby legend Michael, was yellow carded for what referee Hollie Davidson adjudged to be a deliberate knock on. The Scottish official consulted the TMO, and on viewing the screen, immediately made the decision to sin bin the Italian number 14.

A number of unforced errors from Ireland saw the home side lose possession in the opening quarter – much to the frustration of fans in the stands.

On the positive side, dangerous and effective runs from James Lowe on one wing and Robert Baloucoune on the opposite helped Ireland make field progress.

Osborne Try

It took 17 minutes of the game before either of the try-scoring lines was breached. Ireland, with the advantage of a man, made the most of their numerical superiority, with fullback Jamie Osborne given the easy task of touching down, as the Italian defensive line was stretched.

Sam Prendergast missed the conversion attempt which followed. Though positioned just left of the posts, the kicked miscued and saw his effort drift harmlessly left of the posts.

𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐄 𝐎𝐒𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐍𝐄! 👏 Ireland strike first at the Aviva! Ireland 5-0 Italy#IREvITA | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/sIvCo6hLRp — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 14, 2026

Garbisi penalty

Italian soon reduced the deficit as Paolo Garbisi slotted over a penalty attempt. By that stage the Italians must have been satisfied to be only two points behind the Irish, despite the loss of a man for ten minutes.

Yellow card for Craig Casey

On 32 minutes Craig Casey was yellow carded for foul play. With the Munster player remaining upright in the tackle, he was deemed guilty of dangerous play and Ireland were reduced to 14 men.

Italian made the home side immediately pay for their yellow card. Winning a lineout, the Azzurri drove Ireland back over their own defensive line, and hooker Giacomo Nicotera of Stade Francais dived over the line for a try.

Paolo Garbisi maintained his 100% kicking record on the day, as he successfully slotted over his second kick of the afternoon.

Half-time: Ireland 5 Italy 10

Ireland began the second half at pace. Tadhg Furlong replaced Tom Clarkson in green. Soon Andy Farrell made more changes as the fresh players immediately had an effect across the field.

Conan’s early second-half try

With the the Irish winning the lineout, Ireland drove for the Italian line. With Caelan Doris and Jack Conan at the back of the maul, the Number 8 touched down for the opening score of the second period

Unfortunately for Ireland, Sam Prendergast again missed the kick at the posts – his second miss of the game to that stage.

𝐖𝐄’𝐑𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐓𝐎 𝐋𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐋! Great start to the second half 👏 Ireland 5-10 Italy#IREvITA | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/RwzlEpZQXI — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 14, 2026

Baloucoune try on Six Nations debut

Rob Baloucoune, later named Man of the Match, put the hosts back into the lead as the game approached the final quarter. The Ulster winger, with options to pass, showed great self-confidence on his Six Nations debut, as he ran and then stretched out for the line.

𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐔𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐄! 🔥 What a way to start your Six Nation’s debut! 💪 Ireland 17-10 Italy#IREvITA | #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/iUqZt9rbyi — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 14, 2026

With Jack Crowley now playing at 10, the Munster man kicked the conversion attempt which followed, and Andy Farrell’s men moved into a 17-10 lead.

Crowley soon made it a two-score game as he dissected the posts with his first penalty attempt of the game. In a game of swinging fortunes, Italy were next to score, as Garbisi kicked his second penalty of the fixture.

In an anxious final few minutes of the game, Italy were camped on the Irish line until a relieving interception from James Lowe reduced the pressure on the Irish defence.

Lowe’s pace of old was evident as he raced down the field, giving Ireland one last chance of achieving a bonus-point try, with the clock well past 80 minutes.

Jack Crowley, aiming for the touchline, misjudged his kick which went too far, and brought a sudden end to the game, giving Ireland their first Guinness Six Nations win of the 2026 season.

Final score: Ireland 20 Italy 13

Ireland Team

15. Jamie Osborne, 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. James Lowe, 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Craig Casey.

1. Jeremy Loughman, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Thomas Clarkson, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. James Ryan, 6. Cormac Izuchukwu, 7. Caelan Doris (captain), 8. Jack Conan.

Ireland Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Tom O’Toole, 18. Tadhg Furlong, 19. Edwin Edogbo, 20. Tadhg Beirne, 21. Nick Timoney, 22. Jamison Gibson-Park, 23. Jack Crowley.

Italy Team

15. Lorenzo Pani, 14. Louis Lynagh, 13. Leonardo Marin, 12. Tommaso Menoncello, 11. Monty Ioane, 10. Paolo Garbisi, 9. Alessandro Fusco.

1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Simone Ferrari, 4. Niccolo Cannone, 5. Andrea Zambonin, 6. Michele Lamaro (captain), 7. Manuel Zuliani, 8. Lorenzo Cannone.

Italy Replacements

16. Tommaso di Bartolomeo, 17. Mirco Spagnolo, 18. Muhamed Hasa, 19. Federico Ruzza, 20. Riccardo Favretto, 21. David Odiase, 22. Alessandro ‌Garbisi, 23. Paolo Odogwu.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)

