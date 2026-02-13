Ireland U20s hold out for 30-27 Cork victory

Ireland U20 held off the gritty Italians 30-27 in a tight high-scoring 6 Nations game at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Friday night.

Tries a plenty in both halves – as both teams claimed bonus-point tries, a game that was in the balance for most of the night, saw the home side edge home by three points in the end.

Ireland score first

Ireland took an early lead with a relatively easy penalty kick for Garryowen’s Tom Wood. The Munster player comfortably slotted over from directly in front of the post for a 3-0 lead.

🇮🇪 3-0 🇮🇹

Ireland out-half Tom Wood claims the opening score of the game as the hosts take an early lead

Ireland out-half Tom Wood claims the opening score of the game as the hosts take an early lead

Barrett scores Ireland’s opening try

Winger Derry Moloney opened the Italian defence as he burst through the visitors side. Beginning in his own half, the Leinster speedster was supported by Noah Byrne and then by Christopher Barrett.

With Moloney offloading to Byrne, Barrett then received possession of the ball, and had the task of touching down for the game’s opening try. A second successful kick of the night from Tom Wood – this time, a conversion – pushed Ireland out to a 13-0 advantage with just over 13 minutes played on the clock.

🇮🇪 10-0 🇮🇹

Scrum-half Christopher Barrett with the opening try of the game

Scrum-half Christopher Barrett with the opening try of the game

Ireland defence breached

Despite some moments of both poor passing and substandard handling, the Italians were next on the scoresheet. Winger Luca Rossa was on the receiving end of an Azzurri move as the Irish defence was breached for the first time tonight. Francesco Braga added the extras for the visitors, leaving Ireland with a 10-7 lead approaching the end of the first quarter of play.

Winger Ryan gets on score sheet

The hosts laid a charge to the Italian line following a powerful brake from centre Rob Carney. With Ireland pummelling the defensive line, winger Daniel Ryan eventually touched down in the furthest corner from thew Main Stand.

🇮🇪 15-7 🇮🇹

Daniel Ryan with Ireland’s second try as the Italian defence can’t hold out

Daniel Ryan with Ireland's second try as the Italian defence can't hold out

With a more difficult conversion attempt – right on the side line – Wood was unsuccessful this time, meaning Ireland had a 15-7 lead.

Converted try and penalty give Italians half-time advantage

Italy struck back immediately with a pushover try that saw hooker Valerio Pelli crash over for a five-pointer. A favourable position have Braga a relatively easy effort – which he converted, as the Irish lead was reduced to a single point.

🇮🇪 15-14 🇮🇹

Again Italy respond well to a setback, hooker Valerio Pelli powering over from a dominant rolling maul

Again Italy respond well to a setback, hooker Valerio Pelli powering over from a dominant rolling maul

With the half-time whistle close, Italy won a penalty which Brage kicked to give the Italian side an unexpected 17-15 lead at the interval.

Half-time: 🇮🇪 15-17 🇮🇹

Italy take the lead with the final act of the half, Francesca Braga maintaining his 100% record off the tee in Cork tonight

Italy take the lead with the final act of the half, Francesca Braga maintaining his 100% record off the tee in Cork tonight

Half-time: Ireland U20 15 Italy U20 17

The home side claimed the first score of the second half. Excellent teamwork and understanding between centre Rob Carney and Derry Moloney saw the winger score.

With Carney in possession as he made rapid throughout from his own half of the field to the opposition’s, the Cashel RFC man kept the Italian defence guessing as to whether he would go for the line himself or pass out to Moloney. Ultimately he did neither, as a nicely placed grubber kick was successfully chased by Moloney who score in the corner to the delight of the home fans.

Tom Wood was unsuccessful with his effort – his second missed kicked of the evening.

🇮🇪 20-17 🇮🇹

A huge hit from Tom Wood turns Italy over before Derry Moloney shows blistering pace to put Ireland back in front

A huge hit from Tom Wood turns Italy over before Derry Moloney shows blistering pace to put Ireland back in front

Pelli’s second try

With the Italians enjoying a period of domination on the field, Valerio Pelli claimed his second try of the night. As Italy made numerous efforts to cross the try-scoring line, the brawn and strength of the Mogliano Veneto Rugby player was required to complete the task. Kicker Braga missed at the posts for the first time, as the Italians held a slender 22-20 advantage.

🇮🇪 20-22 🇮🇹

Once again the Italians show their strength with the rolling maul, hooker Valerio Pelli with his second try of the night. The visitors back in front

Once again the Italians show their strength with the rolling maul, hooker Valerio Pelli with his second try of the night. The visitors back in front

Bonus-point try for Josh Neil

Ireland soon fought back as they noticeably upped the tempo. With the Azzurri defence penalised near their own line, Ireland reacted quickly and three quick motions saw Josh Neil of Leinster in for the bonus-point try.

🇮🇪 27-22 🇮🇹

Josh Neill secures a bonus point for Ireland by barging over from close range

Josh Neill secures a bonus point for Ireland by barging over from close range

Wood kicked – from directly in front of the posts – for a 27-22 lead, but the Munster number 10 soon extended this advantage, as a successful penalty kick – which saw Italian Davide Sette sin-binned – gave Ireland a little breathing space on the score board, 30-22, with the game inside the final quarter.

🇮🇪 30-22 🇮🇹

🟨 Italy's Davide Sette is sent to the sin bin and Tom Wood converts the resulting penalty.

🟨 Italy's Davide Sette is sent to the sin bin and Tom Wood converts the resulting penalty.



Replacement Jacopo de Rossi gave the Italians hope of taking the victory in this game when his teammates’ powerful maul allowed him touch down for a try, his side’s bonus-point five-pointer. Braga, who had been so successful with his kicking in the opening period, missed his second of this half, as Ireland faced into the final 10 minutes with a slender three-point advantage.

Final score: Ireland U20 30 Italy U20 27

Ireland U20 Team

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster), 14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), 13. Rob Carney (Cashel RFC/Munster), 12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster), 11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), 10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/ Munster), 9. Christopher Barrett (UCC RFC/Munster).

1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster), 2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), 3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain), 4. Dylan McNeice (UCD RFC/Leinster), 5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster), 6. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster), 7. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), 8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht).

Replacements:

16. Rían Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), 17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/ Munster), 18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster), 19. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster), 20. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster), 21. James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), 22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster), 23. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster).

