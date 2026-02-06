Ireland XV 14 England ‘A’ 52

Ireland XV were outclassed by England ‘A’ at Thomond Park on Friday night, going down on a 14-52 score line.

Four tries and three conversions for the visiting side were followed by a further four successfully converted five-pointers in the second 40 minutes. The hosts only managed two converted tries in the opening period and failed to trouble the score board in the second half.

First score of the game

The visitors went into an early lead through an Ethan Roots try. The England ‘A’ captain’s effort was converted by Leicester Tigers’ Billy Searle.

🌹 @EnglandRugby A strike first!@ExeterChiefs‘ Ethan Roots with the opening try of the game in Limerick 👏 pic.twitter.com/Cc0pq6I8Ec — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 6, 2026

Searle soon crossed himself for a try pushing the English into a 12-0 advantage – as he missed the conversion.

Ireland got on the scoresheet through Munster’s Brian Gleeson. The number eight’s score was added to by Ciarán Frawley as he successfully converted to reduce the deficit to 5-12.

Brian Gleeson gets @IrishRugby XV’s first points of the game ☘️ The @Munsterrugby man reduces the deficit against England A in Thomond Park 🤏 pic.twitter.com/OSEXqMjSqy — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) February 6, 2026

The visitors dominated the scoring for most of the following twenty minutes – in the process scoring two converted tries.

Two more tries for the visitors

Ollie Hassell-Collins joined his Leicester Tigers’ teammate Searle on the scoring charts as he touched down for his side’s third five-pointer of the night. Searle missed his second conversion effort of the night – this one from a more difficult angle than the previously one he had missed.

Harry Randall claimed the fourth England ‘A’ try of the fixture, before Searle converted to move the visiting side into a 24-7 lead.

Kenny try before half-time

Shortly before half-time Ireland XV struck back. The fast-reacting Joshua Kenny picked up the ball and raced to touch down – much to the delight, and relief of the home fans.

Joshua Kenny for @IrishRugby XV! ☘️ The final try of the first half belongs to one of @leinsterrugby‘s hottest prospects 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ynDgTJB86 — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) February 6, 2026

With an easy tap-over for Ciarán Frawley, the UCD man kept Cullie Tucker’s side in the game, as they headed for the tunnel at half-time 14-24 behind England ‘A’.

Half-time score: Ireland XV 14 England ‘A’ 24

Within minutes of the restart Fineen Wycherley was sin-binned. With a one-man advantage, England ‘A’ pressured the home side’s line, before Geaorge Kloska crashed over for a try.

Searle’s conversion effort was again successful, as he moved his side to a 31-14 lead.

Ollie Hassell-Collins claimed his second try of the evening, while Wycherley was still in the sin bin. Searle again added the extras as England ‘A’ moved 38-14 ahead.

The England ‘A’ side dominated from then onwards, with winger Cadan Murley of Harlequins getting in on the try-scoring action. Roots scored his second try and with Searle converting the former’s try and Charlie Atkinson the latter, England ‘A’ ran out 14-52 victors.

Full-time score: Ireland XV 14 England ‘A’ 52

