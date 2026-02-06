HomeNewsIreland XV 14 England 'A' 52
NewsRugbyRugby Irish

Ireland XV 14 England ‘A’ 52

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
0
Image credit: @IrishRugby.

Ireland XV were outclassed by England ‘A’ at Thomond Park on Friday night, going down on a 14-52 score line.

Four tries and three conversions for the visiting side were followed by a further four successfully converted five-pointers in the second 40 minutes. The hosts only managed two converted tries in the opening period and failed to trouble the score board in the second half.

First score of the game

The visitors went into an early lead through an Ethan Roots try. The England ‘A’ captain’s effort was converted by Leicester Tigers’ Billy Searle.

Searle soon crossed himself for a try pushing the English into a 12-0 advantage – as he missed the conversion.

Ireland got on the scoresheet through Munster’s Brian Gleeson. The number eight’s score was added to by Ciarán Frawley as he successfully converted to reduce the deficit to 5-12.

The visitors dominated the scoring for most of the following twenty minutes – in the process scoring two converted tries.

Two more tries for the visitors

Ollie Hassell-Collins joined his Leicester Tigers’ teammate Searle on the scoring charts as he touched down for his side’s third five-pointer of the night. Searle missed his second conversion effort of the night – this one from a more difficult angle than the previously one he had missed.

Harry Randall claimed the fourth England ‘A’ try of the fixture, before Searle converted to move the visiting side into a 24-7 lead.

Kenny try before half-time

Shortly before half-time Ireland XV struck back. The fast-reacting Joshua Kenny picked up the ball and raced to touch down – much to the delight, and relief of the home fans.

With an easy tap-over for Ciarán Frawley, the UCD man kept Cullie Tucker’s side in the game, as they headed for the tunnel at half-time 14-24 behind England ‘A’.

Half-time score: Ireland XV 14 England ‘A’ 24

Within minutes of the restart Fineen Wycherley was sin-binned. With a one-man advantage, England ‘A’ pressured the home side’s line, before Geaorge Kloska crashed over for a try.

Searle’s conversion effort was again successful, as he moved his side to a 31-14 lead.

Ollie Hassell-Collins claimed his second try of the evening, while Wycherley was still in the sin bin. Searle again added the extras as England ‘A’ moved 38-14 ahead.

The England ‘A’ side dominated from then onwards, with winger Cadan Murley of Harlequins getting in on the try-scoring action. Roots scored his second try and with Searle converting the former’s try and Charlie Atkinson the latter, England ‘A’ ran out 14-52 victors.

Full-time score: Ireland XV 14 England ‘A’ 52

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Are Fast Withdrawals Important for Irish Gamblers?
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie