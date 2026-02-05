4-member Team Ireland to compete at Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Ireland will have a four-athlete team at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, which get underway on Friday, 6 February.

Irish competitors will compete in events across four competition clusters in northern Italy.

Team Ireland combining emerging talent and established experience, with three first-time Olympians and one athlete competing in his third Olympic Games.

Irish athletes will compete in Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing and Cross Country Skiing.

Meet Team Ireland

Anabelle Zurbay

Anabelle will compete in Alpine Skiing, specifically focusing on the technical events – Slalom and Giant Slalom, the latter being her favoured event. The Colorado-based athlete is not only the youngest member of the team; she is also the youngest Irish athlete to ever compete in Alpine Skiing at the Olympics, and she turned 17 last December. Zurbay’s family, via her maternal grandmother, comes from Rosemount, outside Moate. Anabelle, also known as Annie, will be competing in the Cortina cluster.

Ben Lynch

Ben will compete in the Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe event. The Dublin-born skier moved to Vancouver, Canada, with his family when he was three, where he discovered skiing. Despite his family mostly being successful rowers, Ben enjoyed the freedom of skiing, and specifically the expressive element of freestyle disciplines. He is a first-time Olympian and will be based in Livigno for the duration of the Games.

Cormac Comerford

Cormac will compete in Alpine Skiing, with the Slalom being his favourite discipline. The Dublin skier first learnt his love for skiing at the Kilternan dry slopes, and is also competing in his first Olympic Games. Working as a Mechanical Engineer in the off-season, Cormac spends most of the winter travelling Europe, training and competing. He will be competing in the Bormio cluster.

Thomas Maloney West gård

Thomas is the veteran of the team, and is set to compete in his third Olympic Games, when he will become only the second man to ever compete in three winter games. He competes in the Cross Country events, with the 50km race his favourite discipline. Thomas was born in a small island called Leka in Norway to a Galway mother and Norwegian father, and following a hugely successful few seasons, he competes for professional team Team Aker Dæhlie. Thomas will be competing in Predazzo, in the Val di Fiemme cluster.

Team Ireland Schedule

6 Feb Opening Ceremony – Milano (Irish in the Livigno, Cortina and Predazzo clusters)

7 Feb Cormac Comerford – Downhill (Alpine Skiing), Bormio 8 Feb Thomas Maloney Westgård – 10km + 10km Skiathlon (Cross Country), Predazzo 11 Feb Cormac Comerford – Super-G (Alpine Skiing), Bormio 13 Feb Thomas Maloney Westgård – 10km Free (Cross Country), Predazzo 14 Feb Cormac Comerford – Giant Slalom Run 1 & 2 (Alpine Skiing), Bormio 15 Feb Anabelle Zurbay – Giant Slalom Run 1 & 2 (Alpine Skiing), Cortina 16 Feb Cormac Comerford – Slalom Run 1 & 2 (Alpine Skiing), Bormio 18 Feb Anabelle Zurbay – Slalom Run 1 & 2 (Alpine Skiing), Cortina 19 Feb Ben Lynch – Halfpipe Qualification (Freestyle Skiing), Livigno 20 Feb Ben Lynch – Halfpipe Final (Freestyle Skiing), Livigno 21 Feb Thomas Maloney Westgård – 50km Classic (Cross Country), Predazzo 22 Feb Closing Ceremony – Verona (All athletes) TV Coverage on RTÉ Player Friday 6 February: Opening Ceremony – Milano (Irish in the Livigno, Cortina and Predazzo clusters); RTÉ News Channel & RTÉ Player, 6.55pm to 9.30pm

Saturday 7 February: Cormac Comerford – Downhill (Alpine Skiing), Bormio; RTÉ Player, 11.20am to 12.55pm

Sunday 8 February: Thomas Maloney Westgård – 10km + 10km Skiathlon (Cross Country), Predazzo; RTÉ Player, 11.20am to 12.55pm

Wednesday 11 February: Cormac Comerford – Super-G (Alpine Skiing), Bormio; RTÉ Player, 10.20am to 12.45pm

Friday 13 February: Thomas Maloney Westgård – 10km Free (Cross Country), Predazzo; RTÉ Player, 10.35am to 12.45pm

Saturday 14 February: Cormac Comerford – Giant Slalom Run 1 & 2 (Alpine Skiing), Bormio; RTÉ Player, 8.50am to 11.05am, 12.20pm to 2.10pm

Sunday 15 February: Anabelle Zurbay – Giant Slalom Run 1 & 2 (Alpine Skiing), Cortina; RTÉ Player, 8.50am to 11.05am, 12.20pm to 2.10pm

Monday 16 February: Cormac Comerford – Slalom Run 1 & 2 (Alpine Skiing), Bormio; RTÉ Player, 8.50am to 11.05am, 12.20pm to 2.10pm

Wednesday 18 February: Anabelle Zurbay – Slalom Run 1 & 2 (Alpine Skiing), Cortina; RTÉ Player, 8.50am to 11.05am, 12.20pm to 2.10pm

Thursday 19 February: Ben Lynch – Halfpipe Qualification (Freestyle Skiing), Livigno; RTÉ Player, 9.25am to 11.30am

Friday 20 February: Ben Lynch – Halfpipe Final (Freestyle Skiing), Livigno; RTÉ Player, 9.25am to 11.30am

Saturday 21 February: Thomas Maloney Westgård – 50km Classic (Cross Country), Predazzo; RTÉ Player, 9.50am to 1pm

Sunday 22 February: Closing Ceremony – Verona (All athletes); RTÉ Player, 6.45pm to 10pm.

