Ireland XV to face England ‘A’ at Thomond Park on Friday

Head Coach Cullie Tucker has named the Ireland XV Match Day Squad for Friday night’s clash against England ‘A’ at Thomond Park.

Leinster’s Max Deegan will captain the side as one of six senior capped Test internationals in the starting team.

Shane Daly, James Hume and Ciaran Frawley all add international experience to the backline, while Deegan, Gus McCarthy and Fineen Wycherley are named in the pack.

Daly, Zac Ward and Joshua Kenny start in Ireland XV’s back three, with Hume joined by Dan Kelly in midfield. There is an all Leinster half-back pairing as Fintan Gunne starts at scrum-half alongside Frawley at out-half.

In the pack, Billy Bohan, McCarthy and Scott Wilson are in the front row, while Charlie Irvine and Wycherley start in the engine room.

Deegan leads the side from blindside flanker and is joined in the back row by Bryn Ward at openside and Brian Gleeson at number eight.

On the bench, Diarmuid Barron, Sam Crean, Jack Aungier, Harry Sheridan, Paul Boyle and Sean Jansen provide the forward replacements, while backs Matthew Devine and Cathal Forde complete the Match Day Squad.

Friday’s match, which kicks off at 7.15pm, is live on Premier Sports.

Ireland XV (Club/Province/Test caps)

15. Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)(2)

14. Joshua Kenny (Terenure/Leinster)

13. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)(3)

12. Dan Kelly (Munster)

11. Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

10. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(9)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. Billy Bohan (Corinthians/Connacht)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(7)

3. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

4. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

5. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)(1)

6. Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(4)(captain)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

17. Sam Crean (Ulster)

18. Jack Aungier (Clontarf/Connacht)(1)

19. Harry Sheridan (Dublin University/Ulster)

20. Paul Boyle (Buccaneers/Connacht)(1)

21. Matthew Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

22. Cathal Forde (Corinthians/Connacht)

23. Seán Jansen (Connacht).