Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali Under Investigation for Alleged Betting Activity

Newcastle United has confirmed that Sandro Tonali is currently under investigation by both the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and the Italian football federation.

The probe is centered around allegations of illegal betting activity involving the 23-year-old midfielder, who was recently withdrawn from Italy’s training camp.

Italian Authorities Probe into 23-Year-Old’s Activities

In response to the investigation, Tonali is actively cooperating with the authorities, as affirmed by Newcastle United. Despite his withdrawal from the training camp, the club asserts its unwavering support for Tonali and his family, emphasizing that they will continue to receive the club’s full backing throughout the inquiry.

Withdrawal from Italy’s Training Camp Raises Questions

A statement from the club reads, “Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.” This development comes as Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo of Aston Villa were both removed from Italy’s training camp for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England, following notification of their involvement in the Italian prosecutors’ investigation.

It’s worth noting that Tonali, capped 15 times by Italy, made a high-profile move to Newcastle from Milan in July for a transfer fee of £55m. The ongoing investigation adds a layer of complexity to Tonali’s recent career transition and raises questions about the potential implications for both the player and the club.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com