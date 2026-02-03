Ireland vs Canada: Comparing Popular Sports Fanship Across The Atlantic

Sports fans in both Canada and Ireland are renowned for passionately following their favorite sports, with fanbases following their teams across the world to see them compete in international competitions. However, the sports that are most popular in the two countries vary quite considerably.

Both countries introduced the world to their native sports, with Ireland inventing Gaelic football and hurling, while Canada is the home of ice hockey and lacrosse. Interestingly, Gaelic football and lacrosse have many similarities, as do the fanbases across the two nations.

Let’s take a look at some of the key commonalities and differences across the sports fanships in Ireland and Canada:

Soccer

While soccer is the most followed sport globally, the sport does not seem to appeal to Irish and Canadian people as much as it does in countries like England, Spain, Brazil and Argentina.

The Republic of Ireland’s national football team have suffered disappointments in failing to qualify for major tournaments such as the World Cup and the Euros. However, when ROI qualified for the World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 2002, fans travelled in their droves to support them. Following the World Cup 2002, Irish fans were voted the best in the business by the organizers, highlighting the passion and spirit they demonstrated, not just in the football grounds but the atmosphere they created outside the venues too.

Ireland still have a chance of making it to the World Cup in 2026, if they can navigate the playoffs in March. If they qualify, you can expect to see a green sea of supporters heading to the US, Mexico or Canada, depending on where their games will be played if they should qualify.

Soccer has never been one of the most followed sports in Canada but that is slowly changing. There is increased interest in the MLS and elite domestic leagues like the Premier League. As one of the hosts for the World Cup 2026, it is likely that this will be a catalyst for creating new generations of soccer fans in Canada, as this has been a common trend in previous tournaments.

Ice Hockey

Canadians are fiercely proud of their national sport and the NHL is the most watched sport in Canada. Even as other sports grow in the country, many Canadians stay loyal to the country’s primary sport. Around 60% of Canadians follow the NHL and the sport is deeply embedded in the Canadian DNA.

Ice hockey is not nearly as popular in Ireland as field hockey, which is understandable given the lack of teams and ice rinks in the country.

Gaelic Football

Just like ice hockey is part of the Canadian DNA, Gaelic football runs in the blood in Ireland. Around 40% of the population in the Republic of Ireland rate Gaelic football as their favorite sport and it is the highest attended sport. While there is a higher participation in association football/soccer, Irish sports fans have a stronger allegiance to Gaelic football in terms of spectating.

Rugby

In Ireland there is a big rugby following, particularly at national level. Irish fans show up in their numbers to support their national team in the Six Nations and there are huge volumes of TV viewers at home too. Ireland has had great success in international rugby, especially in contrast to the nation’s football success.

Rugby has not really captured attention in Canada, there are many other sports that draw bigger audiences and it can’t compete with ice hockey, soccer, basketball, baseball and American football.

Sports Betting

Betting on sports in both Canada and Ireland is very popular, and with the regulatory changes in Canada bringing more options for sports bets online for Canada the appetite for sports betting has grown considerably. Canadian sports fans regularly place bets on the NHL, basketball and many other sports now that there are more operators providing secure betting platforms.

In Ireland, sports betting has a long history, particularly with horse racing, which is another sport that is deeply ingrained in Irish culture. Irish bettors also enjoy betting on the English Premier League, with Irish football fans largely following Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as Celtic in the Scottish Premier League.

When the Six Nations fixtures are taking place, there is a huge influx of betting activity in Ireland, with many bettors backing their national team to succeed.

There are lots of differences in terms of the most followed sports between Ireland and Canada, but what both countries are not short of is passionate fanships that are highly patriotic and loyal to their national sports.