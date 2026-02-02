Why Matthew Devine Is Really Leaving Connacht Connacht Rugby issued statement on Monday evening stating Matthew Devine was leaving, it leans heavily on “choice”, but professional rugby rarely works that way. For a scrum-half without consistent starts — and in the context of Connacht’s recent pathway calls — this outcome was always coming.

There is nothing factually incorrect in the statement issued by Connacht confirming that Matthew Devine will leave the province at the end of the season. But as club communications go, it places disproportionate emphasis on the player’s “choice”, while avoiding the broader context that made that decision close to inevitable.

We can confirm Matthew Devine has chosen not to extend his contract, and will leave Connacht Rugby at the end of the season. While we are disappointed by his decision, we thank him for all his efforts during his time at the club. pic.twitter.com/6xjPDYvirf — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) February 2, 2026

Professional rugby careers are short and unforgiving. Players do not walk away from their home province lightly. More often, they move when opportunity narrows — and when the path ahead is clearer elsewhere than it is at home.

Scrum-halves don’t develop in the stand

Devine plays scrum-half, a position where continuity, trust and rhythm are essential. Unlike many roles, nine is not one you rotate casually. If you’re not starting regularly, or getting minutes your development stalls quickly. Game time is not a bonus; it is the job.

Signed, Sealed, Devine. ✍️ We’re thrilled to announce scrum-half Matthew Devine will join Ulster this summer on a one-year deal, keeping him with the province until at least 2027 🙌 🗞️ https://t.co/qyIf36rDJV pic.twitter.com/0CWrfWBRtJ — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) February 2, 2026

So when a scrum-half finds himself outside the first/second choice picture, decisions about the future tend to follow with little drama. That reality explains this departure far more convincingly than any framing of a voluntary walk-away.

Put simply: a nine who isn’t playing will eventually go somewhere he can.

The wider context makes the statement harder to square

The timing and the squad picture only sharpen the point. There is growing expectation that Ben Murphy is Munster-bound at the end of the season, which would leave Caolin Blade as the only established senior scrum-half remaining at Connacht.

Two years ago, Kieran Marmion was not offered a long-term contract, with the rationale at the time being that his continued presence was blocking the pathway for younger, locally developed scrum-halves — most notably Devine and Colm Reilly.

Fast forward to now, and both of those players could be gone by the end of this season.

This isn’t about loyalty — it’s about minutes

That does not point to impatience or disloyalty on the part of the players. It points to a disconnect between stated pathway intent and selection reality. If the pathway was the priority, it has not been reflected consistently in game time.

This is not an argument about blame. Squad management is inherently ruthless. Coaches are paid to pick teams they believe will win. Provinces must juggle budgets, succession planning and short-term results. Players respond rationally to the information placed in front of them.

But honesty in communication still matters. Acknowledging that Devine is moving on to seek regular rugby elsewhere would not weaken Connacht’s position. It would align words with reality and respect supporters enough to tell them what they already understand: minutes drive careers, particularly at scrum-half.

The line that should have been in the statement

Matthew Devine is leaving Connacht because he wants to play.

That is ordinary. It is professional sport. And the statement would have been stronger for saying so.