HomeNewsWillie Mullins wins opening two Grade 1s at Leopardstown
NewsRacingRacing irish

Willie Mullins wins opening two Grade 1s at Leopardstown

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
0
Doctor Steinberg (top) and Narcisco Has (bottom) won the first two Grade 1 races on Monday for Willie Mullins. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Willie Mullins won the opening two Grade 1 races on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown on Sunday afternoon.

Doctor Steinberg gives Mullins opening Grade 1 success

The opening Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle got favourite backers off to a successful start as the even-money market leader, Doctor Steinberg, powered to an eight-length victory.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the six-year-old chestnut son of Doctor Dino asserted approaching the final flight of hurdles as the runner-up Kazansky failed to make an impression in the final furlong.

The second, ridden by Jack Kennedy for trainer Gordon Elliott, had a further six lengths to space over Love Me Tender, from the same yard as the winner, back in third.

Narcisco Has takes Grade 1 Juvenile Hurdle

Willie Mullins quickly doubled up in the second Grade 1 of the afternoon, the Gannon’s City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle over two miles.

On paper, it looked like a rematch between Narcisco Has and Mange Tout, and much of the contest it looked like being so.

With Mark Walsh on the race favourite, Narcisco Has (evens favourite), the JP McManus-retained rider lead the field for most of the journey.

Jack Kennedy and Mange Tout, from the Gordon Elliot stable, remained prominent, while the eventual runner-up Selma De Vary (17/2) watched the action from towards the back of the pack.

With Narcisco Has asserting before the last hurdle, Selma De Very went second, while Mange Tout began to fade slightly.

The French-bred Narcisco Has stayed on strongly in the run in to claim the win from the Rich Ricci-owned Selma De Vary, with Mange Tout (15/8) crossing the line third.

Romeo Coolio holds off Kargese in Arkle thriller

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Brighterdaysahead lands Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown
Next article
Romeo Coolio holds off Kargese in Goffs Arkle Chase
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie