Willie Mullins wins opening two Grade 1s at Leopardstown

Willie Mullins won the opening two Grade 1 races on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown on Sunday afternoon.

Doctor Steinberg gives Mullins opening Grade 1 success

The opening Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle got favourite backers off to a successful start as the even-money market leader, Doctor Steinberg, powered to an eight-length victory.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the six-year-old chestnut son of Doctor Dino asserted approaching the final flight of hurdles as the runner-up Kazansky failed to make an impression in the final furlong.

The second, ridden by Jack Kennedy for trainer Gordon Elliott, had a further six lengths to space over Love Me Tender, from the same yard as the winner, back in third.

Doctor Steinberg stayed superbly to land the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown. Good start to the day for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend returning as 7/4f Watch live now on @rte2 and @rteplayer https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ pic.twitter.com/LniOLJ8wrs — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 2, 2026

Narcisco Has takes Grade 1 Juvenile Hurdle

Willie Mullins quickly doubled up in the second Grade 1 of the afternoon, the Gannon’s City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle over two miles.

On paper, it looked like a rematch between Narcisco Has and Mange Tout, and much of the contest it looked like being so.

With Mark Walsh on the race favourite, Narcisco Has (evens favourite), the JP McManus-retained rider lead the field for most of the journey.

Jack Kennedy and Mange Tout, from the Gordon Elliot stable, remained prominent, while the eventual runner-up Selma De Vary (17/2) watched the action from towards the back of the pack.

With Narcisco Has asserting before the last hurdle, Selma De Very went second, while Mange Tout began to fade slightly.

The French-bred Narcisco Has stayed on strongly in the run in to claim the win from the Rich Ricci-owned Selma De Vary, with Mange Tout (15/8) crossing the line third.

Narciso Has (Evens) toughs it out in front in the Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle to make it two from two for Willie Mullins. Mark Walsh in the saddle. Watch live now on @rte2 and @rteplayer https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ pic.twitter.com/mi7Y1EotQz — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 2, 2026

Romeo Coolio holds off Kargese in Arkle thriller

