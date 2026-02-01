HomeNewsMark Walsh, JP McManus & Willie Mullins Grade 1 double
Mark Walsh, JP McManus & Willie Mullins Grade 1 double

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Kaid D'authie (top) and Majborough (bottom) provided Mark Walsh, Willie Mullins and JP McManus with a Leopardstown Grade 1 double today. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Mark Walsh, owner J.P. McManus and trainer Willie Mullins teamed up for a Grade 1 double at Leopardstown this afternoon.

Kaid D’authie wins Novice Chase

The French-bred Kaid D’authie took the Ladbrokes Novice Chase before Majborough completed the double an hour later in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

Kaid D’authie, winner of a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse on New Years Day, stepped up to the highest level this afternoon to run out a four and a quarter length victor over Western Fold, with Final Demand a disappointing eight lengths further back in third.

The winner was positioned in second throughout most of the contest before taking the lead three out. The six-year-old gelded son of Choeur Du Nord was briefly challenged by the eventual runner-up, Western Fold, inside the final furlong. He stayed on well as the Gordon Elliott challenger ran on one-paced.

The disappointment of the race was the 30/100 favourite, Final Demand, the mount of Paul Townend. The Willie Mullins-handled son of Walk In The Park made no impression in the closing stages and was a well-beaten third.

Magical Majborough

Majborough (2/1) dominated the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Dublin Chase over two miles and one furlong as he completed the Walsh. McManus, Mullins Grade 1 double success.

Prominent from flag fall, the French-bred six-year-old son of Martinborough jumped well throughout the race before progressing clear two out.

The market leader Marine Nationale (5/4 favourite) chased the winner in vain in the home straight, but could not match the power and accuracy of the winner.

Majborough was a highly impressive 19-length winner, with the Barry Connell-trained Marine Nationale taking second by a head from Found A Fifty (10/1), ridden by Jack Kennedy.

