Mark Walsh, JP McManus & Willie Mullins Grade 1 double

Mark Walsh, owner J.P. McManus and trainer Willie Mullins teamed up for a Grade 1 double at Leopardstown this afternoon.

Kaid D’authie wins Novice Chase

The French-bred Kaid D’authie took the Ladbrokes Novice Chase before Majborough completed the double an hour later in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

Kaid D’authie, winner of a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse on New Years Day, stepped up to the highest level this afternoon to run out a four and a quarter length victor over Western Fold, with Final Demand a disappointing eight lengths further back in third.

The winner was positioned in second throughout most of the contest before taking the lead three out. The six-year-old gelded son of Choeur Du Nord was briefly challenged by the eventual runner-up, Western Fold, inside the final furlong. He stayed on well as the Gordon Elliott challenger ran on one-paced.

The disappointment of the race was the 30/100 favourite, Final Demand, the mount of Paul Townend. The Willie Mullins-handled son of Walk In The Park made no impression in the closing stages and was a well-beaten third.

The NEW kid on the block 🟢🟡⚪️ Kaid d’Authie is much too good for his rivals in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase for Willie Mullins and Mark Walsh. Final Demand trails in last of the finishers 👀#DRF | @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/6huUeQpWrV — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 1, 2026

Magical Majborough

Majborough (2/1) dominated the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Dublin Chase over two miles and one furlong as he completed the Walsh. McManus, Mullins Grade 1 double success.

Prominent from flag fall, the French-bred six-year-old son of Martinborough jumped well throughout the race before progressing clear two out.

The market leader Marine Nationale (5/4 favourite) chased the winner in vain in the home straight, but could not match the power and accuracy of the winner.

Majborough was a highly impressive 19-length winner, with the Barry Connell-trained Marine Nationale taking second by a head from Found A Fifty (10/1), ridden by Jack Kennedy.

Full replay and reaction: Willie Mullins hails Majborough as poetry in motion 👇@LeopardstownRC | @Race_iQ — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 1, 2026

