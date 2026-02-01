Brighterdaysahead lands Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown

Brighterdaysahead (11/4) beat race favourite Lossiemouth (4/6) to win the Grade 1 Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the Gigginstown House-owned seven-year-old daughter of Kapgarde tracked the race leader, El Fabiolo, for most of the race.

The Jack Kennedy-ridden Brighterdayshead then took the lead two furlongs from home. She was soon followed by odds-on favourite Lossiemouth, who had been in third position throughout.

Brighterdaysahead began to exert her dominance as she soon powered clear on entering the home straight.

Paul Townend was showing worrying signs on the Willie Mullins-handled Lossiemouth but kept on one-paced and failed to land a blow on the winner.

