Ireland v Scotland in Guinness Six Nations at 2.10pm

Head Coach Andy Farrell’s Ireland side play Scotland this afternoon in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.10pm).

The game is live on Virgin Media One television, with live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio One.

Captain Caelan Doris leads Ireland into their final game of this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Jamie Osborne, Rob Baloucoune and Tommy O’Brien are the Ireland back three.

Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose are again named in midfield, with Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley linking up in the half-backs.

In the front row, Tom O’Toole, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are chosen. Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne will start in the engine room.

Jack Conan is the choice for the role of blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier will start at openside, while Caelan Doris completes Ireland’s starting team at number eight.

Ireland Bench

Andy Farrell has strong options on the bench.

Rónan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Finlay Bealham, Darragh Murray – who is in line for his Six Nations debut – and Nick Timoney make up the forward replacements.

The backline replacements are Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley and Bundee Aki.

Trophy up for grabs

Speaking during the week as he looked forward to this afternoon’s game, Andy Farrell stated:

“It is an incredible privilege for the squad to play at home in front of a packed Aviva Stadium with a trophy up for grabs. We know about the challenge facing us on Saturday and Scotland will travel with confidence. You’ll see two teams who like to attack and we’ll look to implement our game plan to get the performance that we want. When you factor in a loud home support, and with the game taking place on St Patrick’s weekend, it really has all the ingredients for a cracking contest.”

Ireland Team

15. Jamie Osborne, 14. Rob Baloucoune, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Tommy O’Brien, 10. Jack Crowley, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park.

1. Tom O’Toole, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Jack Conan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (captain).

Ireland Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher, 17. Michael Milne, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Darragh Murray, 20. Nick Timoney, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Ciaran Frawley, 23. Bundee Aki.

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