The PGA Tour Events Shaping Betting Interest Through the Rest of 2026

The second half of the 2026 PGA Tour season offers a compelling blend of elite competition, iconic venues, and high-profile tournaments that continue to attract attention from golf fans worldwide. As the schedule progresses through summer and into autumn, several marquee events stand out for their competitive significance and unique course characteristics.

These tournaments not only influence season-long narratives but also generate considerable interest among followers of golf betting markets, adding layers of engagement throughout the 2026 PGA Tour calendar.

Key 2026 Golf Events Still to Come

Before the schedule moves into its busiest late-season stretch, these are the events most likely to shape fan interest, player momentum, and betting conversations through the rest of 2026.

Event Course Date Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands June 25-28 Genesis Scottish Open The Renaissance Club July 9-12 FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind August 13-16 BMW Championship Bellerive Country Club August 20-23 Presidents Cup Medinah Country Club September 24-27

Each event brings a different kind of pressure. Some reward scoring, others test adaptability, and the playoff events add consequences that can change how the rest of the season is viewed.

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands

25–28 June 2026

The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands consistently delivers some of professional golf’s most exciting scoring conditions. The Connecticut layout rewards aggressive play and birdie hunting, making it a fan and bettor favorite each season.

Low-scoring totals and dramatic Sunday leaderboards have defined this event’s reputation over recent years. Players who arrive in strong form often find numerous scoring opportunities throughout the compact, strategically designed course.

The tournament regularly produces entertaining finishes, with contenders frequently separated by only a handful of shots entering the final round. This competitive balance keeps spectators invested throughout the week.

From a wagering perspective, the Travelers Championship generates significant attention because of its historically predictable scoring environment. Bettors often focus on players whose strengths align with the course’s attack-minded setup.

Sharp analysis frequently highlights competitors capable of taking advantage of accessible pin positions and creating birdie streaks. The venue rewards confidence and precision more than conservative play.

Course history also plays a notable role. River Highlands has repeatedly favored certain players, creating recurring storylines that attract interest from both golf followers and betting audiences.

Because the field composition remains relatively consistent from year to year, identifying proven performers becomes an important factor when evaluating potential outcomes ahead of tournament week.

Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club

9–12 July 2026

The Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (in Scotland) has evolved into one of the most prestigious tournaments outside the major championship schedule. Its placement before The Open Championship ensures a strong international field every year.

Scotland’s coastal environment introduces firm fairways, shifting winds, and classic links-style conditions that demand adaptability. Success often depends on creativity and strategic shot-making rather than raw power alone.

Players frequently use the tournament as a final opportunity for preparation before golf’s oldest major. As a result, fans receive an early glimpse of which competitors appear most comfortable in links conditions.

Betting interest surrounding the Scottish Open remains particularly strong because the weather can dramatically influence tournament dynamics. Forecast changes often become a central topic throughout the week.

Links golf naturally creates greater uncertainty, making it difficult to rely exclusively on traditional rankings and recent form. Players with strong records in links-style conditions frequently attract increased attention.

For those monitoring golf odds, the Scottish Open provides one of the most fascinating markets of the summer. Weather forecasts, tee-time advantages, and course-management skills can all influence pre-tournament expectations.

The international makeup of the field also broadens wagering engagement, drawing attention from audiences across Europe, North America, and other major golf markets.

FedEx St. Jude Championship

TPC Southwind

13–16 August 2026

The FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind marks the beginning of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Its position on the schedule immediately elevates both competitive intensity and fan interest.

Players arrive knowing every shot could significantly affect their postseason ambitions. This urgency often creates compelling storylines and memorable leaderboard battles throughout the week.

TPC Southwind presents a demanding test that rewards precision and consistency. Water hazards, strategic bunkering, and difficult approach shots challenge even the most accomplished competitors.

From a betting standpoint, the playoff implications create numerous angles of interest. Tournament outcomes affect more than a single week’s result, adding broader significance to every round played.

Fans can follow outright winner markets while also tracking players attempting to improve their FedEx Cup standing. These overlapping narratives create a deeper level of engagement.

The pressure associated with playoff qualification occasionally leads to unexpected performances. Players seeking crucial points often produce standout weeks that reshape the postseason picture.

Established stars, meanwhile, attempt to maintain momentum and strengthen their positions as they head deeper into the playoff schedule, creating another layer of intrigue.

BMW Championship

Bellerive Country Club

20–23 August 2026

The BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club represents the penultimate stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. With only fifty competitors in the field, every round carries heightened significance.

The reduced-field format concentrates talent and creates an elite competitive environment. Fans are treated to a leaderboard filled almost exclusively with the season’s top performers.

Bellerive’s championship pedigree further enhances the event. The course has previously hosted major championships and consistently delivers a demanding test of all-around golf.

From a wagering perspective, smaller fields create a unique environment. Bettors can focus attention on a more manageable group of contenders while evaluating a range of performance indicators.

The event’s playoff implications add further intrigue beyond outright winner selections. FedEx Cup scenarios become increasingly important as players pursue advancement opportunities.

Every position on the leaderboard can influence season-long outcomes. As a result, sportsbooks often expand available markets to reflect the tournament’s broader significance.

This combination of elite talent, playoff pressure, and concentrated competition helps make the BMW Championship one of the most closely followed events of late summer.

Presidents Cup

Medinah Country Club

24–27 September 2026

The Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club closes an outstanding stretch of golf in 2026. As one of the sport’s premier team competitions, it consistently attracts global attention.

PGA narratives point out that Medinah’s history as a major championship venue adds prestige to the event. The course provides a dramatic setting for international competition and memorable moments.

The United States team facing an International side creates compelling narratives that extend beyond traditional tournament storylines. National pride becomes a central component of the spectacle.

Betting interest surrounding the Presidents Cup differs significantly from standard stroke-play events. Team competition introduces a variety of unique markets and formats.

Match betting, session results, and overall team performance options create additional opportunities for engagement throughout the competition. These formats often appeal to a broader audience.

The event’s team structure also makes it accessible to casual sports fans who may not follow weekly PGA Tour tournaments throughout the season.

Combined with Medinah’s passionate atmosphere and rich history, the Presidents Cup serves as a fitting conclusion to one of the year’s most anticipated stretches of professional golf.

A Memorable Finish to the 2026 PGA Tour Season

From the birdie-friendly conditions to the international spectacles of the Presidents Cup, the remainder of the 2026 PGA Tour calendar offers no shortage of compelling storylines. Each event brings unique competitive challenges that influence player performance, fan engagement, and betting activity.

Whether shaped by playoff pressure, links conditions, limited-field formats, or emerging venues, these tournaments continue to capture widespread attention and reinforce golf’s position as one of the most closely followed sports throughout the second half of the year.