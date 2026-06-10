Irish Rugby Transfers 2026/27: Full Provincial Ins & Outs for Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster

Irish Provinces 2026/27 Transfer Tracker: Leinster Clear-Out, Connacht Rebuild and Ulster Overhaul

The 2026/27 Irish provincial transfer picture is beginning to take shape, and it already looks like one of the most interesting summers in recent memory.

Leinster, Connacht, Munster and Ulster are all heading in different directions. Connacht have added serious quality, Leinster are facing a major squad reset, Munster have kept their business tight, while Ulster are once again dealing with a sizeable turnover of players.

Connacht: Strong Recruitment Window

Connacht have been busy, and their recruitment looks the most eye-catching of the four provinces so far.

The arrivals of Ciarán Frawley, Will Connors and Jerry Cahir from Leinster give Connacht proven Irish provincial quality, while François van Wyk arrives from Bath to add front-row depth.

There is also a clear academy pathway in play, with Fiachna Barrett, Seán Naughton, Matthew Victory and Billy Bohan all promoted.

Connacht Players In

Ciarán Frawley from Leinster

Will Connors from Leinster

François van Wyk from Bath

Jerry Cahir from Leinster

Thomas Connolly from Old Belvedere

Fiachna Barrett promoted from Academy

Seán Naughton promoted from Academy

Matthew Victory promoted from Academy

Billy Bohan promoted from Academy

Connacht Players Out

Joe Joyce to Gloucester

Matthew Devine to Ulster

Jack Carty retired

Denis Buckley released

Peter Dooley released

Temi Lasisi released

Oisín Dowling released

Oisín McCormack released

David Hawkshaw released

Chay Mullins released

Jack Aungier to Munster

Leinster: Major Experience Leaving

Leinster’s list is the most striking. Joey Carbery returns from Bordeaux, while Stephen Smyth, Conor O’Tighearnaigh and Josh Kenny step up from the academy.

However, the outgoing list is significant. Will Connors, Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath, John McKee, Rabah Slimani, Jerry Cahir and Rieko Ioane are all listed as leaving, while James Lowe is also departing.

The academy departures are also notable, with Billy Corrigan, Mahon Ronan, Liam Molony, Páidí Farrell and Henry McErlean all leaving.

Leinster Players In

Joey Carbery from Bordeaux

Stephen Smyth promoted from Academy

Conor O’Tighearnaigh promoted from Academy

Josh Kenny promoted from Academy

Leinster Players Out

Rabah Slimani to Toulon

Jerry Cahir to Connacht

John McKee to Scarlets

Will Connors to Connacht

Luke McGrath to Perpignan

Ciarán Frawley to Connacht

Rieko Ioane to Blues

James Lowe destination Japan

Billy Corrigan destination unknown

Mahon Ronan destination unknown

Liam Molony destination unknown

Páidí Farrell destination unknown

Henry McErlean destination unknown

Munster: Smaller but Important Changes

Munster’s business has been more contained. The arrival of Marnus van der Merwe from Scarlets adds experience, while Jack Aungier arrives from Connacht.

Academy promotions are also a big part of Munster’s summer, with Sean Edogbo, Ben O’Connor, Ronan Foxe and Max Clein moving up.

Munster Players In

Marnus van der Merwe from Scarlets

Jack Aungier from Connacht

Sean Edogbo promoted from Academy

Ben O’Connor promoted from Academy

Ronan Foxe promoted from Academy

Max Clein promoted from Academy

Munster Players Out

Jean Kleyn to Gloucester

Niall Scannell retired

John Ryan retired

Thaakir Abrahams to Bulls

Ulster: Another Big Reset

Ulster have again made major changes. Eli Snyman, Matthew Devine, Ben Donnell, Jamie Benson, Eduardo Bello and Bryn Ward are all coming in.

However, the departures list is long, with twelve players leaving or released. That includes Angus Bell, Werner Kok, Marcus Rea, David Shanahan and Sean Reffell.

Ulster Players In

Eli Snyman from Benetton

Matthew Devine from Connacht

Ben Donnell from Cardiff

Jamie Benson from Harlequins

Eduardo Bello from Newcastle Red Bulls

Bryn Ward promoted from Academy

Ulster Players Out

Angus Bell to NSW Waratahs

John Andrew released

Matthew Dalton released

Wilhelm de Klerk released

James Humphreys released

Werner Kok released

Ben Moxham released

Rory McGuire released

Bryan O’Connor released

Marcus Rea released

Sean Reffell released

David Shanahan released

Net Transfer Movement

Leinster: 4 in, 13 out — net -9

4 in, 13 out — net -9 Connacht: 9 in, 11 out — net -2

9 in, 11 out — net -2 Munster: 6 in, 4 out — net +2

6 in, 4 out — net +2 Ulster: 6 in, 12 out — net -6

The biggest talking point is Leinster’s squad turnover. For a province known for depth, losing that level of senior experience and academy talent in one summer is still significant.

Connacht, meanwhile, look to have made the most aggressive moves, adding proven Leinster players while also promoting from within. Munster appear relatively stable, while Ulster’s rebuild continues.

There is still time for more movement, but as things stand, Connacht may be the province who have done the sharpest business ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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