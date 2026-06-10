Irish Rugby Transfers 2026/27: Full Provincial Ins & Outs for Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster

Irish Provinces 2026/27 Transfer Tracker: Leinster Clear-Out, Connacht Rebuild and Ulster Overhaul
The 2026/27 Irish provincial transfer picture is beginning to take shape, and it already looks like one of the most interesting summers in recent memory.
Leinster, Connacht, Munster and Ulster are all heading in different directions. Connacht have added serious quality, Leinster are facing a major squad reset, Munster have kept their business tight, while Ulster are once again dealing with a sizeable turnover of players.
Connacht: Strong Recruitment Window
Connacht have been busy, and their recruitment looks the most eye-catching of the four provinces so far.
The arrivals of Ciarán Frawley, Will Connors and Jerry Cahir from Leinster give Connacht proven Irish provincial quality, while François van Wyk arrives from Bath to add front-row depth.
There is also a clear academy pathway in play, with Fiachna Barrett, Seán Naughton, Matthew Victory and Billy Bohan all promoted.
Connacht Players In
- Ciarán Frawley from Leinster
- Will Connors from Leinster
- François van Wyk from Bath
- Jerry Cahir from Leinster
- Thomas Connolly from Old Belvedere
- Fiachna Barrett promoted from Academy
- Seán Naughton promoted from Academy
- Matthew Victory promoted from Academy
- Billy Bohan promoted from Academy
Connacht Players Out
- Joe Joyce to Gloucester
- Matthew Devine to Ulster
- Jack Carty retired
- Denis Buckley released
- Peter Dooley released
- Temi Lasisi released
- Oisín Dowling released
- Oisín McCormack released
- David Hawkshaw released
- Chay Mullins released
- Jack Aungier to Munster
Leinster: Major Experience Leaving
Leinster’s list is the most striking. Joey Carbery returns from Bordeaux, while Stephen Smyth, Conor O’Tighearnaigh and Josh Kenny step up from the academy.
However, the outgoing list is significant. Will Connors, Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath, John McKee, Rabah Slimani, Jerry Cahir and Rieko Ioane are all listed as leaving, while James Lowe is also departing.
The academy departures are also notable, with Billy Corrigan, Mahon Ronan, Liam Molony, Páidí Farrell and Henry McErlean all leaving.
Leinster Players In
- Joey Carbery from Bordeaux
- Stephen Smyth promoted from Academy
- Conor O’Tighearnaigh promoted from Academy
- Josh Kenny promoted from Academy
Leinster Players Out
- Rabah Slimani to Toulon
- Jerry Cahir to Connacht
- John McKee to Scarlets
- Will Connors to Connacht
- Luke McGrath to Perpignan
- Ciarán Frawley to Connacht
- Rieko Ioane to Blues
- James Lowe destination Japan
- Billy Corrigan destination unknown
- Mahon Ronan destination unknown
- Liam Molony destination unknown
- Páidí Farrell destination unknown
- Henry McErlean destination unknown
Munster: Smaller but Important Changes
Munster’s business has been more contained. The arrival of Marnus van der Merwe from Scarlets adds experience, while Jack Aungier arrives from Connacht.
Academy promotions are also a big part of Munster’s summer, with Sean Edogbo, Ben O’Connor, Ronan Foxe and Max Clein moving up.
Munster Players In
- Marnus van der Merwe from Scarlets
- Jack Aungier from Connacht
- Sean Edogbo promoted from Academy
- Ben O’Connor promoted from Academy
- Ronan Foxe promoted from Academy
- Max Clein promoted from Academy
Munster Players Out
- Jean Kleyn to Gloucester
- Niall Scannell retired
- John Ryan retired
- Thaakir Abrahams to Bulls
Ulster: Another Big Reset
Ulster have again made major changes. Eli Snyman, Matthew Devine, Ben Donnell, Jamie Benson, Eduardo Bello and Bryn Ward are all coming in.
However, the departures list is long, with twelve players leaving or released. That includes Angus Bell, Werner Kok, Marcus Rea, David Shanahan and Sean Reffell.
Ulster Players In
- Eli Snyman from Benetton
- Matthew Devine from Connacht
- Ben Donnell from Cardiff
- Jamie Benson from Harlequins
- Eduardo Bello from Newcastle Red Bulls
- Bryn Ward promoted from Academy
Ulster Players Out
- Angus Bell to NSW Waratahs
- John Andrew released
- Matthew Dalton released
- Wilhelm de Klerk released
- James Humphreys released
- Werner Kok released
- Ben Moxham released
- Rory McGuire released
- Bryan O’Connor released
- Marcus Rea released
- Sean Reffell released
- David Shanahan released
Net Transfer Movement
- Leinster: 4 in, 13 out — net -9
- Connacht: 9 in, 11 out — net -2
- Munster: 6 in, 4 out — net +2
- Ulster: 6 in, 12 out — net -6
The biggest talking point is Leinster’s squad turnover. For a province known for depth, losing that level of senior experience and academy talent in one summer is still significant.
Connacht, meanwhile, look to have made the most aggressive moves, adding proven Leinster players while also promoting from within. Munster appear relatively stable, while Ulster’s rebuild continues.
There is still time for more movement, but as things stand, Connacht may be the province who have done the sharpest business ahead of the 2026/27 season.