Champions Cup Travel Guide: The Best Ways for Irish Fans to Follow Their Province Around Europe
The 2026/27 Investec Champions Cup has thrown up some mouth-watering away trips for Connacht, Leinster and Munster supporters.
From the famous atmosphere of Clermont to weekends in Bordeaux, Bristol and La Rochelle, there are some fantastic European rugby destinations on this season’s schedule.
We’ve looked at the easiest ways to reach each away fixture from Ireland, taking into account winter flight schedules rather than simply the closest airport.
🟢 Connacht
Round 2 – Exeter Chiefs
Sunday 13 December 2026 – 1:00pm
- Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter
- Recommended Airport: Bristol Airport (BRS)
- Transfer: Direct train from Bristol to Exeter (around 1 hour 20 minutes).
- Why? Exeter Airport has very limited services from Ireland during winter, while Bristol enjoys regular direct connections from Dublin, Cork and Shannon throughout the year.
Round 4 – La Rochelle
Saturday 16 January 2027 – 5:30pm
- Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre
- Recommended Airport: Bordeaux Airport (BOD)
- Transfer: Direct train from Bordeaux to La Rochelle (approximately two hours).
- Why? Although La Rochelle has an airport, the Dublin route only operates from late March until late September, meaning there are no direct winter flights from Ireland for this fixture. Bordeaux is by far the easiest option.
🔵 Leinster
Round 1 – Clermont Auvergne
Saturday 17 October 2026 – 3:15pm
- Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin
- Recommended Airport: Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS)
- Transfer: Around two hours by direct train.
- Why? Lyon offers significantly more flight options from Ireland than Clermont-Ferrand and has an excellent rail connection.
Round 4 – Leicester Tigers
Saturday 16 January 2027 – 8:00pm
- Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road
- Recommended Airport: Birmingham Airport (BHX)
- Alternative: East Midlands Airport (EMA)
- Transfer: Birmingham Airport has direct rail services into Leicester in around one hour.
- Why? Birmingham generally offers the widest choice of direct flights from Ireland.
🔴 Munster
Round 2 – Bristol Bears
Saturday 12 December 2026 – 8:00pm
- Venue: Ashton Gate
- Recommended Airport: Bristol Airport (BRS)
- Transfer: Around 20 minutes by airport bus or taxi.
- Why? One of the easiest European away trips with frequent direct flights from Ireland.
Round 3 – Union Bordeaux Bègles
Sunday 10 January 2027 – 4:15pm
- Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas
- Recommended Airport: Bordeaux Airport (BOD)
- Transfer: Around 30 minutes into the city centre by tram and bus.
- Why? Bordeaux remains one of the best-connected French cities from Ireland during the winter schedule.
At a Glance
|Province
|Away Fixture
|Best Airport
|Getting There
|Connacht
|Exeter Chiefs
|Bristol
|Train (1hr 20m)
|Connacht
|La Rochelle
|Bordeaux
|Train (Approx. 2hrs)
|Leinster
|Clermont Auvergne
|Lyon
|Train (Approx. 2hrs)
|Leinster
|Leicester Tigers
|Birmingham
|Direct rail service
|Munster
|Bristol Bears
|Bristol
|Airport bus or taxi
|Munster
|Union Bordeaux Bègles
|Bordeaux
|Tram into city centre
Supporters are advised to wait until airlines release their full winter schedules before booking. Fixture dates are confirmed, but kick-off times and television selections can still change.
Whether it’s a quick hop across to Bristol, a weekend in Bordeaux or a memorable trip to the volcanic heart of France in Clermont, Irish supporters have plenty to look forward to during another fascinating Investec Champions Cup campaign.