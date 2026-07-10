HomeRugbyRugby IrishChampions Cup Travel Guide: The Best Ways for Irish Fans to Follow...
Rugby Irish

Champions Cup Travel Guide: The Best Ways for Irish Fans to Follow Their Province Around Europe

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
16

Champions Cup Travel Guide: The Best Ways for Irish Fans to Follow Their Province Around Europe

The 2026/27 Investec Champions Cup has thrown up some mouth-watering away trips for Connacht, Leinster and Munster supporters.

From the famous atmosphere of Clermont to weekends in Bordeaux, Bristol and La Rochelle, there are some fantastic European rugby destinations on this season’s schedule.

We’ve looked at the easiest ways to reach each away fixture from Ireland, taking into account winter flight schedules rather than simply the closest airport.

🟢 Connacht

Round 2 – Exeter Chiefs

Sunday 13 December 2026 – 1:00pm

  • Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter
  • Recommended Airport: Bristol Airport (BRS)
  • Transfer: Direct train from Bristol to Exeter (around 1 hour 20 minutes).
  • Why? Exeter Airport has very limited services from Ireland during winter, while Bristol enjoys regular direct connections from Dublin, Cork and Shannon throughout the year.

Round 4 – La Rochelle

Saturday 16 January 2027 – 5:30pm

  • Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre
  • Recommended Airport: Bordeaux Airport (BOD)
  • Transfer: Direct train from Bordeaux to La Rochelle (approximately two hours).
  • Why? Although La Rochelle has an airport, the Dublin route only operates from late March until late September, meaning there are no direct winter flights from Ireland for this fixture. Bordeaux is by far the easiest option.

🔵 Leinster

Round 1 – Clermont Auvergne

Saturday 17 October 2026 – 3:15pm

  • Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin
  • Recommended Airport: Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS)
  • Transfer: Around two hours by direct train.
  • Why? Lyon offers significantly more flight options from Ireland than Clermont-Ferrand and has an excellent rail connection.

Round 4 – Leicester Tigers

Saturday 16 January 2027 – 8:00pm

  • Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road
  • Recommended Airport: Birmingham Airport (BHX)
  • Alternative: East Midlands Airport (EMA)
  • Transfer: Birmingham Airport has direct rail services into Leicester in around one hour.
  • Why? Birmingham generally offers the widest choice of direct flights from Ireland.

🔴 Munster

Round 2 – Bristol Bears

Saturday 12 December 2026 – 8:00pm

  • Venue: Ashton Gate
  • Recommended Airport: Bristol Airport (BRS)
  • Transfer: Around 20 minutes by airport bus or taxi.
  • Why? One of the easiest European away trips with frequent direct flights from Ireland.

Round 3 – Union Bordeaux Bègles

Sunday 10 January 2027 – 4:15pm

  • Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas
  • Recommended Airport: Bordeaux Airport (BOD)
  • Transfer: Around 30 minutes into the city centre by tram and bus.
  • Why? Bordeaux remains one of the best-connected French cities from Ireland during the winter schedule.

At a Glance

Province Away Fixture Best Airport Getting There
Connacht Exeter Chiefs Bristol Train (1hr 20m)
Connacht La Rochelle Bordeaux Train (Approx. 2hrs)
Leinster Clermont Auvergne Lyon Train (Approx. 2hrs)
Leinster Leicester Tigers Birmingham Direct rail service
Munster Bristol Bears Bristol Airport bus or taxi
Munster Union Bordeaux Bègles Bordeaux Tram into city centre

Supporters are advised to wait until airlines release their full winter schedules before booking. Fixture dates are confirmed, but kick-off times and television selections can still change.

Whether it’s a quick hop across to Bristol, a weekend in Bordeaux or a memorable trip to the volcanic heart of France in Clermont, Irish supporters have plenty to look forward to during another fascinating Investec Champions Cup campaign.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Native Speaker Bids For Midlands National At Kilbeggan
Next article
Ireland Reveal Squad for 2026 European Co-ed Slowpitch Championship
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Eoghan McEvoy on List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2026
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores