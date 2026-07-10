Champions Cup Travel Guide: The Best Ways for Irish Fans to Follow Their Province Around Europe

The 2026/27 Investec Champions Cup has thrown up some mouth-watering away trips for Connacht, Leinster and Munster supporters.

From the famous atmosphere of Clermont to weekends in Bordeaux, Bristol and La Rochelle, there are some fantastic European rugby destinations on this season’s schedule.

We’ve looked at the easiest ways to reach each away fixture from Ireland, taking into account winter flight schedules rather than simply the closest airport.

🟢 Connacht

Round 2 – Exeter Chiefs

Sunday 13 December 2026 – 1:00pm

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter

Sandy Park, Exeter Recommended Airport: Bristol Airport (BRS)

Bristol Airport (BRS) Transfer: Direct train from Bristol to Exeter (around 1 hour 20 minutes).

Direct train from Bristol to Exeter (around 1 hour 20 minutes). Why? Exeter Airport has very limited services from Ireland during winter, while Bristol enjoys regular direct connections from Dublin, Cork and Shannon throughout the year.

Round 4 – La Rochelle

Saturday 16 January 2027 – 5:30pm

Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre

Stade Marcel-Deflandre Recommended Airport: Bordeaux Airport (BOD)

Bordeaux Airport (BOD) Transfer: Direct train from Bordeaux to La Rochelle (approximately two hours).

Direct train from Bordeaux to La Rochelle (approximately two hours). Why? Although La Rochelle has an airport, the Dublin route only operates from late March until late September, meaning there are no direct winter flights from Ireland for this fixture. Bordeaux is by far the easiest option.

🔵 Leinster

Round 1 – Clermont Auvergne

Saturday 17 October 2026 – 3:15pm

Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin

Stade Marcel-Michelin Recommended Airport: Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS)

Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) Transfer: Around two hours by direct train.

Around two hours by direct train. Why? Lyon offers significantly more flight options from Ireland than Clermont-Ferrand and has an excellent rail connection.

Round 4 – Leicester Tigers

Saturday 16 January 2027 – 8:00pm

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Mattioli Woods Welford Road Recommended Airport: Birmingham Airport (BHX)

Birmingham Airport (BHX) Alternative: East Midlands Airport (EMA)

East Midlands Airport (EMA) Transfer: Birmingham Airport has direct rail services into Leicester in around one hour.

Birmingham Airport has direct rail services into Leicester in around one hour. Why? Birmingham generally offers the widest choice of direct flights from Ireland.

🔴 Munster

Round 2 – Bristol Bears

Saturday 12 December 2026 – 8:00pm

Venue: Ashton Gate

Ashton Gate Recommended Airport: Bristol Airport (BRS)

Bristol Airport (BRS) Transfer: Around 20 minutes by airport bus or taxi.

Around 20 minutes by airport bus or taxi. Why? One of the easiest European away trips with frequent direct flights from Ireland.

Round 3 – Union Bordeaux Bègles

Sunday 10 January 2027 – 4:15pm

Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas

Stade Chaban-Delmas Recommended Airport: Bordeaux Airport (BOD)

Bordeaux Airport (BOD) Transfer: Around 30 minutes into the city centre by tram and bus.

Around 30 minutes into the city centre by tram and bus. Why? Bordeaux remains one of the best-connected French cities from Ireland during the winter schedule.

At a Glance

Province Away Fixture Best Airport Getting There Connacht Exeter Chiefs Bristol Train (1hr 20m) Connacht La Rochelle Bordeaux Train (Approx. 2hrs) Leinster Clermont Auvergne Lyon Train (Approx. 2hrs) Leinster Leicester Tigers Birmingham Direct rail service Munster Bristol Bears Bristol Airport bus or taxi Munster Union Bordeaux Bègles Bordeaux Tram into city centre

Supporters are advised to wait until airlines release their full winter schedules before booking. Fixture dates are confirmed, but kick-off times and television selections can still change.

Whether it’s a quick hop across to Bristol, a weekend in Bordeaux or a memorable trip to the volcanic heart of France in Clermont, Irish supporters have plenty to look forward to during another fascinating Investec Champions Cup campaign.

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