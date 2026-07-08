Ireland Chasing European Glory at 2026 Co-ed Slowpitch Championship

Ireland will be aiming to end a seven-year wait for a European Championship medal when they take to the field at the 2026 European Co-ed Slowpitch Championship in London from 14–18 July.

With an experienced squad, several players arriving straight from last month’s Men’s European Championship and a proud history in the competition, there is genuine belief that Ireland can once again challenge Europe’s elite.

One of Europe’s Most Successful Nations

Since the European Championship began in 1998, Ireland have established themselves as one of the continent’s traditional powerhouses.

Only Great Britain, who have won 13 of the 14 European titles, have enjoyed more success than Ireland, whose record includes 10 European medals.

Ireland’s greatest achievements include:

🥈 Silver Medals

2002

2004

2008

🥉 Bronze Medals

1998

2000

2006

2010

2011

2015

2019

While Ireland narrowly missed out on the podium in both 2022 (5th) and 2024 (4th), those performances reinforced that they remain among Europe’s strongest sides and are more than capable of competing for medals once again.

Battle-Hardened Squad

One advantage Ireland could hold over many of their rivals is recent international experience.

Several members of the squad, including Cathal Creaven, have just returned from representing Ireland at the Men’s European Slowpitch Championship.

Competing against Europe’s top men’s teams provides invaluable preparation, with players arriving in London already match-fit after a week of high-intensity international softball.

Experienced Leadership

Ireland will be managed by Aideen Teo, with Peter Mullen serving as Head Coach alongside coaches Jon Barry and Dermot McManus.

Norma McIntyre captains the side, while pitching duties will be shared by the experienced trio of:

Simon Lewis

Wayne Cullen

Brian Hehir

Tournament Format

All 10 nations play each other once in a round-robin competition.

At the end of the group stage:

🥇 1st vs 2nd contest the European Championship Final.

🥉 3rd vs 4th meet in the Bronze Medal Match.

The remaining teams play classification games.

Every run, every victory and every tie-breaker could prove decisive.

Ireland’s Fixtures

Tuesday 14 July

08:45 – Ireland v Norway

15:00 – Ireland v Czechia

Wednesday 15 July

10:45 – Ireland v Guernsey

14:45 – Ireland v Germany

Thursday 16 July

09:00 – Ireland v Lithuania

15:00 – Ireland v Austria

Friday 17 July

09:00 – Ireland v Belgium

15:00 – Ireland v Poland

18:45 – Ireland v Great Britain

The Matches That Could Define Ireland’s Tournament

Ireland will expect to take victories against Norway, Guernsey, Lithuania, Austria, Belgium and Poland.

Those six games are vital.

If Ireland can also claim one major scalp against Germany, Czechia or Great Britain, they should put themselves firmly in contention for a place in the bronze medal match—or perhaps even the final.

The standout fixture is undoubtedly Wednesday afternoon’s clash with Germany. Germany denied Ireland a bronze medal at the 2024 Championships, and that game could once again have huge implications in the race for the top four.

Opening against Norway is equally important. A fast start would allow Ireland to take confidence into the tougher contests that follow.

Hazel Hoping for Another Medal

This will be Hazel Kilduff’s third European Championship.

Her previous finishes are:

5th (2022)

4th (2024)

After experiencing the heartbreak of missing out on the European podium two years ago, she will be hoping to add a medal to her collection.

Can Ireland Return to the Podium?

Great Britain rightly begin as overwhelming favourites, but behind them the competition is remarkably open.

Ireland have proven over the past three decades that they belong among Europe’s elite. They possess experience throughout the squad, proven pitching, players arriving in excellent form and a management team that knows what success at this level requires.

If Ireland take care of the games they are expected to win and produce one or two standout performances against Europe’s leading nations, there is every reason to believe they can end their seven-year wait for a European Championship medal.

Did You Know?

Galway City Rapparees GAA Rounders Club will have three players representing two different countries at this year’s European Championship.

🇮🇪 Cathal Creaven and Hazel Kilduff have been selected for Ireland, while teammate Katie Jessop will represent defending champions Great Britain—a unique achievement that underlines the growing reputation of the Galway club on the international stage.

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