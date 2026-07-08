Win All-Ireland Final Tickets? Galway Launchs Incredible Prize Draw Worth Hundreds

Galway GAA supporters now have another way to back the Tribesmen ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final, with an official fundraising draw offering fans the chance to win premium final tickets and a host of exclusive prizes.

For €20 per ticket, supporters will be entered into the “Win With The Tribes” draw, with all proceeds going directly to the Galway Senior Hurlers’ training fund.

The top prize is a dream package for any Galway fan, including:

Two Lower Hogan tickets for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

An overnight stay for two in Dublin on final night.

A signed Galway Senior Hurling jersey.

The second prize also includes:

Two Lower Cusack tickets for the final.

A signed Galway Senior Hurling jersey.

The third prize is:

Two Lower Cusack tickets for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

With demand for All-Ireland Final tickets expected to far exceed supply, the draw gives supporters an opportunity to secure some of the most sought-after seats in Croke Park while also helping fund the Galway senior team’s preparations.

Every ticket purchased contributes directly towards the team’s training fund as they prepare for one of the biggest days in the GAA calendar.

Whether you’re hoping to be in the stands on All-Ireland Final day or simply want to support the team, the “Win With The Tribes” draw offers Galway supporters a chance to do both.

Click here to win All-Ireland hurling tickets

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