Live Sport On TV This Weekend: World Cup, Rugby, GAA, F1 and Wimbledon
It is another packed weekend of live sport on TV, with World Cup action, international rugby, GAA championship games, Formula 1, racing and Wimbledon all available across RTÉ, TG4, Virgin Media, BBC, ITV and Channel 4.
Friday 3rd April
- Argentina v Cape Verde – 11:00am – RTÉ2 & ITV
- Australia v Egypt – 7:00pm – RTÉ2 & BBC1
Saturday 4th July
- Colombia v Ghana – World Cup – 2:30am – RTÉ2 & ITV
- New Zealand v France – Rugby – 8:10am – Virgin Media One & ITV
- Japan v Italy – Rugby – 9:40am – ITV4
- Australia v Ireland – Rugby – 11:00am – Virgin Media One & ITV
- Kilkenny v Waterford – Camogie – 1:00pm – RTÉ1
- Sandown Racing – 1:30pm – Virgin Media Two
- Armagh v Kildare – Women’s Football – 1:45pm – TG4
- Wales v Fiji – Rugby – 2:10pm – Virgin Media One & ITV
- Cork v Galway – Hurling Semi-Final – 2:30pm – RTÉ1
- South Africa v England – Rugby – 4:40pm – Virgin Media One & ITV4
- Kerry v Meath – Women’s Football – 5:15pm – TG4
- Canada v Morocco – World Cup – 6:00pm – RTÉ2 & ITV1
- Dublin v Cork – Women’s Football – 7:30pm – TG4
- Argentina v Scotland – Rugby – 8:30pm – Virgin Media One & ITV4
- Paraguay v France – World Cup – 10:00pm – RTÉ2 & BBC1
Sunday
- Clare v Tipperary – Camogie – 1:30pm – RTÉ
- British Grand Prix – Formula 1 – 2:30pm – Channel 4
- Limerick v Clare – Hurling – 4:00pm – RTÉ
- Galway v Mayo – Women’s Football – 5:45pm – TG4
- Brazil v Norway – World Cup – 9:00pm – RTÉ2 & ITV
- England v Mexico – World Cup – 1:00am – RTÉ2 & BBC1
Wimbledon Live On TV
Wimbledon tennis will also be shown across the weekend on BBC One and BBC Two, adding to a bumper weekend of live sporting action.
Live Sport On TV This Weekend
From Ireland’s rugby clash with Australia to major GAA championship fixtures and World Cup football, sports fans have a huge weekend ahead. Keep an eye on RTÉ, TG4, Virgin Media, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 for full live coverage.
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