Live Sport On TV This Weekend: World Cup, Rugby, GAA, F1 and Wimbledon

It is another packed weekend of live sport on TV, with World Cup action, international rugby, GAA championship games, Formula 1, racing and Wimbledon all available across RTÉ, TG4, Virgin Media, BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

Friday 3rd April

Argentina v Cape Verde – 11:00am – RTÉ2 & ITV

– 11:00am – RTÉ2 & ITV Australia v Egypt – 7:00pm – RTÉ2 & BBC1

Saturday 4th July

Colombia v Ghana – World Cup – 2:30am – RTÉ2 & ITV

– World Cup – 2:30am – RTÉ2 & ITV New Zealand v France – Rugby – 8:10am – Virgin Media One & ITV

– Rugby – 8:10am – Virgin Media One & ITV Japan v Italy – Rugby – 9:40am – ITV4

– Rugby – 9:40am – ITV4 Australia v Ireland – Rugby – 11:00am – Virgin Media One & ITV

– Rugby – 11:00am – Virgin Media One & ITV Kilkenny v Waterford – Camogie – 1:00pm – RTÉ1

– Camogie – 1:00pm – RTÉ1 Sandown Racing – 1:30pm – Virgin Media Two

– 1:30pm – Virgin Media Two Armagh v Kildare – Women’s Football – 1:45pm – TG4

– Women’s Football – 1:45pm – TG4 Wales v Fiji – Rugby – 2:10pm – Virgin Media One & ITV

– Rugby – 2:10pm – Virgin Media One & ITV Cork v Galway – Hurling Semi-Final – 2:30pm – RTÉ1

– Hurling Semi-Final – 2:30pm – RTÉ1 South Africa v England – Rugby – 4:40pm – Virgin Media One & ITV4

– Rugby – 4:40pm – Virgin Media One & ITV4 Kerry v Meath – Women’s Football – 5:15pm – TG4

– Women’s Football – 5:15pm – TG4 Canada v Morocco – World Cup – 6:00pm – RTÉ2 & ITV1

– World Cup – 6:00pm – RTÉ2 & ITV1 Dublin v Cork – Women’s Football – 7:30pm – TG4

– Women’s Football – 7:30pm – TG4 Argentina v Scotland – Rugby – 8:30pm – Virgin Media One & ITV4

– Rugby – 8:30pm – Virgin Media One & ITV4 Paraguay v France – World Cup – 10:00pm – RTÉ2 & BBC1

Sunday

Clare v Tipperary – Camogie – 1:30pm – RTÉ

– Camogie – 1:30pm – RTÉ British Grand Prix – Formula 1 – 2:30pm – Channel 4

– Formula 1 – 2:30pm – Channel 4 Limerick v Clare – Hurling – 4:00pm – RTÉ

– Hurling – 4:00pm – RTÉ Galway v Mayo – Women’s Football – 5:45pm – TG4

– Women’s Football – 5:45pm – TG4 Brazil v Norway – World Cup – 9:00pm – RTÉ2 & ITV

– World Cup – 9:00pm – RTÉ2 & ITV England v Mexico – World Cup – 1:00am – RTÉ2 & BBC1

Wimbledon Live On TV

Wimbledon tennis will also be shown across the weekend on BBC One and BBC Two, adding to a bumper weekend of live sporting action.

Live Sport On TV This Weekend

From Ireland’s rugby clash with Australia to major GAA championship fixtures and World Cup football, sports fans have a huge weekend ahead. Keep an eye on RTÉ, TG4, Virgin Media, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 for full live coverage.

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