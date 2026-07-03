Australia v Ireland, Saturday at 11.10am – Live on Virgin Media

Ireland will play their opening summer game against Australia in the Southern Hemisphere Series at 11.10am Irish time on Saturday.

Andy Farrell’s side will play Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Sydney. with live coverage on Virgin Media Ireland.

Dan Sheehan will captain the Ireland rugby team for their inaugural Nations Championship fixture.

Hugo Keenan will start at fullback for Ireland, with Rob Baloucoune and Jamie Osborne on the wings.

Andy Farrell has chosen Garry Ringrose and Stuart McCloskey to start in midfield, with Sam Prendergast partnering Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

Alongside Sheehan in the front row will be Tom O’Toole and Tadhg Furlong.

Joe McCarthy and James Ryan are in the second row.

The back row is made up of Cian Prendergast, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

The forwards on the bench are Rónan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Thomas Clarkson, Tadhg Beirne and Nick Timoney.

Farrell’s backline options are Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley and Bundee Aki.

Ireland Team

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster), 14. Rob Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster), 13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster), 12 Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster), 11. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster), 10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster).

1. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(captain), 3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster), 4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster), 5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster), 6. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht), 7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster), 8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster).

Ireland Replacements

16. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster), 17. Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster), 18. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster), 19. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster), 20. Nick Timoney (Queen’s University/Ulster), 21. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster), 22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster), 23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht).

Ireland Facts

Ireland arrive in Sydney having won four of their last five matches, with victories over Scotland, Wales, England and Italy in the 2026 Six Nations.

Ireland have won all five of their most recent head-to-head meetings with Australia, including three victories in Dublin and two on Australian soil.

Stuart McCloskey was Ireland’s standout performer in their most recent match, earning a match rating of 9.1 with 17 carries, 7 defenders beaten and 2 try assists.

Ireland won 100% of their lineouts in the last meeting with Australia in November 2025, while the Wallabies managed just 68% of their own lineout ball in the same fixture.

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