O’Briens win G1s in England & USA

The O’Brien family had training success in both England and the USA on Saturday.

Aidan trained Constitution River to take the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown before his youngest son, Donnacha, won the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks at Saratoga with Kensington Lane.

Another Coral-Eclipse win for Aidan O’Brien

Constitution Rover (8/11 favourite), a three-year-old son of Wootton Bassett ran out a three-length winner of the feature race at Sandown Park, the Coral-Eclipse Stakes, in the hands of Ryan Moore.

The French Derby winner on his last start was meeting older horses for the first time today, but got most to do from his own age group as three-year-olds claimed the top-three spots at the line.

A Boy Named Susie (20/1), ridden by Oisín Murphy and trained by Donnacha O’Brien, son of the winning handler, took second, with another of Aidan O’Brien’s representatives, Hawk Mountain (8/1), the French Derby runner-up, taking third under Wayne Lordan.

Kensington Lane wins Belmont Oaks

Kensington Lane, a daughter of Starspangledbanner, led from the stalls to claim a 23/1 victory in the Belmont Oaks at Saratoga for owners Medallion Racing, Agave Racing Stable, and Trommer.

Fifth behind Precise on her previous racecourse appearance in the Tattersalls Irish 100 Guineas at The Curragh in May, the now dual Stakes winner was ridden on her US debut by Joel Rosario.

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