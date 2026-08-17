Ireland’s Results from European Athletics Championships 2026

Team Ireland and its popular supporters leave Birmingham this morning following a very successful European Athletics Championships from an Irish viewpoint.

Four Medals

Irish athletes won four medal – two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Finn Valley AC’s Mark English got the ball rolling when he produced a tactically astute performance to win gold in the Men’s 800m Final in a time of 1:45.26. In the process, the Letterkenny man became the first Irish male athlete to win an individual European outdoor title. His 800m Final win was his sixth European medal across indoor and outdoor championships, and he is now the country’s most decorated European track championship athlete. It should not be forgotten that English also set a new Championship Record in his semi-final when clocking 1:43.49.

Kate O’Connor added another medal to an ever-increasing haul with her victory in the heptathlon. The Dundalk St Gerard’s AC athlete set a new Irish record as she achieved the highest heptathlon score of her career to date, with 6,751 points.

Rhasidat Adeleke, who only a few short weeks ago hadn’t even qualified for these championships, won a silver medal in the Women’s 200m Final. The Tallaght AC member also set a new National Record for the distance with a time of 22.28 seconds.

Andrew Coscoran’s medal was, arguably, the surprise medal of the four for Ireland. The Star of the Sea AC man’s bronze in the Men’s 1500m was his first senior major outdoor championship medal.

Close to medals

Sarah Healy was fourth in the 5000m and fifth in the 1500m.

Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC) secured a career-best senior major championship finish of fifth in the hammer.

David Kenny (Farranfore-Maine Valley AC) was sixth in the half marathon race walk on his debut over the distance.

Finals and Records

The Women’s and Men’s 4 x 100m teams qualified for their respective European finals, finishing seventh.

Sophie O’Sullivan was eighth in the 1500m and Nick Griggs (Candour Track Club) took the same position in the Men’s 5000m Final.

Eric Favors of Raheny Shamrock AC finished secured 10th in the shot put, as did Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers) in the 10,000m Final.

The Men’s 4 x 400m team finished 10th overall with the third-fastest performance in Irish athletics history.

The Women’s 4 x 100m team of Lucy-May Sleeman, Ciara Neville, Sarah Leahy and Lauren Roy produced a National Record of 43.13 seconds.

Team Ireland Results

CR = Championship Record; NR = National Record; SF = Semi-Final, DNF = Did Not Finish; DNS = Did Not Start

1st – Mark English – Men’s 800m Final – 1:45.26 (1:43.49 CR in semi-final) GOLD

1st – Kate O’Connor – Heptathlon – 6,751 Points NR GOLD

2nd – Rhasidat Adeleke – Women’s 200m Final – 22.28 NR (22.43 SB in semi-final) SILVER

3rd – Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m Final – 3:36.24 BRONZE

4th – Sarah Healy – Women’s 5000m Final – 15:40.95

5th – Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m Final – 4:10.76

5th – Nicola Tuthill – Women’s Hammer Throw Final – 70.33m

6th – David Kenny – Half Marathon Race Walk – 1:24:49 PB

7th – Men’s 4 x 100m – Final – 40.26 (39.13 SB in R1)

7th – Women’s 4 x 100m Final – 44.18 (43.13 NR in R1)

8th – Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m Final – 4:11.72

8th – Nick Griggs – Men’s 5000m Final – 13:21.07

10th – Eric Favors – Men’s Shot Put Final – 19.59m

10th – Men’s 4 x400m Relay R1 – 3:01.76 SB

10th – Jack O’Leary – Men’s 10,000m Final – 28:24.89 SB

11th – Oisín Lane – Half Marathon Race Walk – 1:27:09 PB

12th – Lauren Roy – Women’s 200m SF – 23.16 seconds

12th – Seán Aigboboh – Men’s 200m SF – 20.46 seconds

14th – Brian Fay – Men’s 5000m Final – 13:31.15

15th – Women’s 4 x 400m R1 – 3:32.70

16th – Bori Akinola – Men’s 100m SF – 10.38 seconds

18th – Cian McPhillips – Men’s 800m R1 – 1:46.84

18th – Darragh McElhinney – Men’s 5000m Final – 13:37.62

20th – Fiona Everard – Women’s 10,000m Final – 33:08.60

20th – Israel Olatunde – Men’s 100m SF – 10.49 seconds

21st – Jack Raftery – Men’s 400m SF – 45.81 seconds

24th – Ciara Neville – Women’s 100m SF – 11.57 seconds

24th – Sophie Becker – Women’s 400m SF – 52.47 seconds (52.28 SB in R1)

24th – Marcus Lawler – Men’s 200m SF – 21.11 seconds

26th – Jodie McCann – Women’s 1500m R1 – 4:14.63

27th – Lauren Roy – Women’s 100m R1 – 11.32 seconds

27th – Sarah Lavin – 100m Hurdles R1 – 13.07 seconds SB

29th – Abbie Sheridan – Women’s 3000m SC R1 – 9:57.50

31st – Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m R1 – 4:36.28

43rd – Paul O’Donnell – Men’s Marathon – Final – 2:20.41

DNF – Niamh Allen – Women’s 10,000m Final

DNF – Fionnuala McCormack – Women’s Marathon – Final

DNF – David McGlynn – Men’s Marathon – Final

DNS – Ryan Creech – Men’s Marathon – Final

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