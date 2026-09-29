GAA HANDBALL | STRATEGY 2027–2030 GAA Handball Sets Out Ambitious Four-Year Plan for Growth

Membership growth, 350 referees, an independent competition review, stronger clubs and greater integration with the wider GAA are at the heart of an impressive new strategy for GAA Handball.

GAA Handball has unveiled an ambitious strategy for 2027–2030, setting measurable targets for membership, referees, participation, communications and club development as it seeks to establish the sport more firmly within communities and the wider GAA.

The scale and detail of the plan are impressive.

Rather than simply stating an ambition to grow, GAA Handball has established where the organisation currently stands, where it wants to be by 2030 and, importantly, how it intends to get there.

“Visible in every community, a game for everyone, for life.”

Behind that vision is a substantial programme of work covering everything from refereeing and competition structures to communications, schools, facilities and governance.

Handball Sets Out the Numbers



GAA Handball’s starting point in 2026 provides a useful snapshot of the current size of the sport.

7,053 Members 156 Handball Clubs 37 GAA Clubs With Handball 134 Silver-Level Referees

The important difference with this strategy is that Handball has also published measurable targets for where it wants to be by the end of 2030.

2030 TARGETS ✓ Membership growth of 20% ✓ Develop and support 350 Silver-level referees ✓ Double participation programmes with the GAA — +100% ✓ Increase GAA clubs incorporating Handball by 10% ✓ Grow social-media followers by 10% annually ✓ Increase social-media reach and views by 10% annually

Three Pillars for Growth



The entire strategy is built around three major pillars, giving the organisation a simple structure beneath a much wider programme of development.

01 Visibility & Promotion Raise the profile of the sport and dramatically increase its reach.

02 Participation & Pathways More players, more opportunities and clearer development pathways.

03 Clubs & Structures Stronger clubs, better governance and improved organisational structures.

A Bigger Communications Operation



Under visibility and promotion, Handball intends to deliver two national awareness campaigns annually, produce high-quality player profiles, highlights and storytelling videos, proactively pitch stories to the media and establish consistent branding throughout the organisation.

Perhaps more significantly, the strategy calls for dedicated and appropriate communications expertise and resources within the broader GAA communications structure.

There are plans for an annual communications programme, a media contact database, a regular content schedule, media partnerships and additional support and training for PROs.

Handball also wants greater exposure through the wider Association, including regular inclusion across GAA media channels, matchday programmes and social platforms, along with showcasing GAA Handball at a major event in Croke Park.

Independent Review of Competitions



MAJOR COMMITMENT A full independent review of Handball’s existing competition structures. The review will examine the calendar, formats, structures and grades, with the strategy committing to implementing its recommendations.

Handball also intends to pilot more flexible competitions at local and regional level, including short-form games, team events and festival formats.

Clear development pathways are proposed for players, coaches and officials, while refereeing has been given a particularly significant measurable target.

134 → 350 Silver-Level Referees by 2030

Taking Handball Into Schools and Communities



Growth will not be confined to the established club network. The strategy includes targeted participation campaigns covering youth, adults, women, social participation and inclusion programmes.

GAA Handball will explore introducing Street Handball in urban areas and public parks while also promoting Social Handball as a recreational and non-competitive version of the game.

Schools are another significant part of the strategy. Handball wants greater integration within GAA Coaching and Games Development programmes, inclusion in GAA school initiatives and stronger links between schools and local Handball clubs.

More Handball Within Existing GAA Clubs



One of the clearest signs of closer integration with the wider GAA is the objective of introducing Handball into more existing GAA clubs.

GAA Handball intends to identify clubs where the game could be developed, partner with GAA County Boards and encourage the shared use of existing GAA facilities.

Existing clubs are also promised greater assistance with planning, governance, operations, facilities, member engagement and recruitment.

Clubs with lower membership — and clubs which have become inactive — are specifically identified for additional support.

Governance Gets Serious Attention



The strategy isn’t solely concerned with attracting more players.

GAA Handball proposes a full review of organisational structures at provincial, county and club levels.

The intention is to clarify administrative roles, responsibilities and decision-making processes while aligning governance with recognised best-practice standards.

Improved reporting, accountability, data collection and communication systems are also included.

Volunteers receive considerable attention, with clearer roles and role descriptions, online and in-person training, recognition programmes and assistance for clubs attempting to recruit and retain volunteers.

Funding and Support Behind the Strategy



An important part of the wider picture is that GAA Handball is not attempting to develop the sport entirely from its own resources.

€130,000 Sport Ireland NGB Core Funding in 2024 Core investment helps National Governing Bodies with their day-to-day operation and development.

It is important to distinguish that funding from money coming directly from Croke Park. Sport Ireland’s NGB investment is state funding.

At the same time, Handball’s strategy makes clear just how closely it intends to work within the wider GAA structure — through communications, GAA media, County Boards, Coaching and Games Development and the use of existing GAA facilities.

The publicly available information does not provide a simple figure representing the total annual financial value of all support provided to GAA Handball by Croke Park, so it would be misleading to present one as a confirmed annual GAA grant.

The Most Important Part: Accountability



Perhaps the most significant section of the entire document comes towards the end of the strategy.

MAKING IT HAPPEN Actions. Owners. Targets. Annual operational plans will turn the strategic priorities into clear actions, responsibilities and measurable targets, with quarterly reporting to Ard Chomhairle.

The overall strategy will also be reviewed annually, allowing progress to be measured and priorities adjusted where necessary.

That means that by 2030 it should be possible to return to this document and establish whether membership increased by 20%, whether the target of 350 Silver-level referees was reached and whether participation programmes actually doubled.

That is ultimately what separates a meaningful strategic plan from an aspirational document that disappears into a drawer.

THE WIDER GAA Could GAA Rounders Be Next?

The publication should also be of considerable interest to those involved in another of the Association’s developing codes — GAA Rounders. There is an obvious opportunity to develop a similarly detailed long-term strategy for Rounders. That does not mean simply copying Handball’s targets: the sports have different structures, histories and requirements. But the model is compelling — establish exactly where the sport is today, consult clubs and players, decide where it should be in four years, establish measurable targets and then provide the people and resources required to deliver them. You would hope to see Croke Park provide GAA Rounders with the backing required to undertake a similarly ambitious strategic planning process, particularly around club development, refereeing, competitions, communications, schools and governance.

Handball’s plan demonstrates the value of giving a developing GAA sport a clear direction and then putting structures around its delivery.

GAA Handball can now point to where it is in 2026, where it intends to be in 2030 and the steps it believes will get it there. For any growing sport, that’s a very good place to start.