Chally Chute Lands €500,000 Cesarewitch at The Curragh

Chally Chute (16/1) gave trainer and rider, Ross O’Sullivan and Sam Coen, a major career success, with victory in the €500,000 Friends Of The Curragh Cesarewitch at The Curragh on Sunday afternoon.

The two-mile contest, worth €275,000 to the winning connections, was the feature of an eight-race card on day two of the Autumn Racing Weekend at flat racing’s headquarters.

🥈 in 2025

🥇 in 2026 Chally Chute makes amends for an unlucky defeat in last year’s Irish Cesarewitch by defying a 5lb higher mark this time around. A cracking result for the @rosullivan82 team 🥳 pic.twitter.com/I5dTbZzlDR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 27, 2026

Chally Chute, the top-weight with 9 stone 11 pounds, is owned by Julie White, one of the joint-breeders, with Dominic O’Neill, of the son of Fast Company, and was improving on last year’s runner-up spot in the race.

The eight-year-old won by a half-length from the Willie Mullins-prepared Sirius (28/1), with Galileo Dame (25/1), a neck further back, followed home by Madbadanddangersous (80/1) in fourth place.

Soul Love Wins Group 3 Renaissance Stakes

Karl Burke, a prominent visitor to Irish shores, claimed the Group 3 Qatar Racing Renaissance Stakes over six furlongs with Soul Love (5/2 joint-favourite). Ridden by French jockey Pierre-Louis Jamin, the chestnut filly had three-quarters-of-a-length in hand on The Curragh specialist, Big Gossey (12/1) at the line.

The nine-year-old grey runner-up was four lengths ahead of the other joint-favourite, Power Blue in third.

Made all, made all 🌬️ It’s yet another successful Irish raid for @karl_burke as Soul Love makes every single yard in the G3 Renaissance Stakes. Lovely ride, @pljamin25 👏 pic.twitter.com/fK9yGu3OYk — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 27, 2026

Curracloe Remains Unbeaten

Johnny Murtagh’s Gowran Park maiden winner Curracloe (13/8 joint-favourite) remains unbeaten after two career starts following today’s victory. Successfully stepping up directly from a maiden to Group 3 company, the Qatar Racing-owned juvenile filly ran out a length-and-three-quarters winner for Ben Coen.

A filly going places 📈 Curracloe, a daughter of first-season sire Baaeed, makes it 2-2 with a dominant success in the G3 @DarleyStallions Fillies Stakes.@JohnnyMurtagh | @BenCoen2 | @Qatar_Racing pic.twitter.com/BT2KyUSNBI — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 27, 2026

The runner-up, Alpine Wedding (7/2), for Saturday’s successful Goffs Million-winning combination of Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee, had two-and-a-quarter lengths to spare over Damsel In Distress (13/8 joint-favourite) in third.

Doubles for O’Brien and Coolmore

Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore partners opened the day with a quick-fire double, taking both maidens.

Raging Bull (1/2 favourite), bred by Whisperview Trading, had a head to spare over the John Murphy-handled Overhead Drive (14/1) in the Army Equitation Centenary Irish EBF Maiden. The juvenile son of Wootton Bassett was ridden by Ryan Moore.

JUST 👀 Raging Bull backers were made to sweat but the son of Wootton Bassett eventually got the job done under Ryan Moore.@curraghrace | @coolmorestud pic.twitter.com/3RkSkAPA21 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 27, 2026

It was Inishannon, Co Cork, jockey Wayne Lordan who was in the saddle for the second Ballydoyle winner, Capability Brown (4/1), in the Izuzu Ireland Irish EBF Maiden over a mile and one furlong. Drawn on the rail, and prominent throughout, the Coolmore-bred son of Dubawi out of the Gailieo mare, Maybe, held off the late challenge of Colin Keane on Juddmonte’s Cluster (2/1) by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

Joseph O’Brien and Joey Sheridan teamed up to take the penultimate race on the card, the Kwiff More Bang For Your Bet Nursery, with 5/2 joint-favourite Moon Sand, while the finale of the weekend went to Fianna (4/1) for jockey Oran McGill and trainer Aidan Howard.

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