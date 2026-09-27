HomeNewsChally Chute Lands €500,000 Cesarewitch at The Curragh
NewsRacingRacing irish

Chally Chute Lands €500,000 Cesarewitch at The Curragh

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
34
Chally Chute, runner-up in 2025, won the Friends Of The Curragh Cesarewitch this afternoon. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Chally Chute (16/1) gave trainer and rider, Ross O’Sullivan and Sam Coen, a major career success, with victory in the €500,000 Friends Of The Curragh Cesarewitch at The Curragh on Sunday afternoon.

The two-mile contest, worth €275,000 to the winning connections, was the feature of an eight-race card on day two of the Autumn Racing Weekend at flat racing’s headquarters.

Chally Chute, the top-weight with 9 stone 11 pounds, is owned by Julie White, one of the joint-breeders, with Dominic O’Neill, of the son of Fast Company, and was improving on last year’s runner-up spot in the race.

The eight-year-old won by a half-length from the Willie Mullins-prepared Sirius (28/1), with Galileo Dame (25/1), a neck further back, followed home by Madbadanddangersous (80/1) in fourth place.

Soul Love Wins Group 3 Renaissance Stakes

Karl Burke, a prominent visitor to Irish shores, claimed the Group 3 Qatar Racing Renaissance Stakes over six furlongs with Soul Love (5/2 joint-favourite). Ridden by French jockey Pierre-Louis Jamin, the chestnut filly had three-quarters-of-a-length in hand on The Curragh specialist, Big Gossey (12/1) at the line.

The nine-year-old grey runner-up was four lengths ahead of the other joint-favourite, Power Blue in third.

Curracloe Remains Unbeaten

Johnny Murtagh’s Gowran Park maiden winner Curracloe (13/8 joint-favourite) remains unbeaten after two career starts following today’s victory. Successfully stepping up directly from a maiden to Group 3 company, the Qatar Racing-owned juvenile filly ran out a length-and-three-quarters winner for Ben Coen.

The runner-up, Alpine Wedding (7/2), for Saturday’s successful Goffs Million-winning combination of Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee, had two-and-a-quarter lengths to spare over Damsel In Distress (13/8 joint-favourite) in third.

Doubles for O’Brien and Coolmore

Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore partners opened the day with a quick-fire double, taking both maidens.

Raging Bull (1/2 favourite), bred by Whisperview Trading, had a head to spare over the John Murphy-handled Overhead Drive (14/1) in the Army Equitation Centenary Irish EBF Maiden. The juvenile son of Wootton Bassett was ridden by Ryan Moore.

It was Inishannon, Co Cork, jockey Wayne Lordan who was in the saddle for the second Ballydoyle winner, Capability Brown (4/1), in the Izuzu Ireland Irish EBF Maiden over a mile and one furlong. Drawn on the rail, and prominent throughout, the Coolmore-bred son of Dubawi out of the Gailieo mare, Maybe, held off the late challenge of Colin Keane on Juddmonte’s Cluster (2/1) by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

Joseph O’Brien and Joey Sheridan teamed up to take the penultimate race on the card, the Kwiff More Bang For Your Bet Nursery, with 5/2 joint-favourite Moon Sand, while the finale of the weekend went to Fianna (4/1) for jockey Oran McGill and trainer Aidan Howard.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Paddy Twomey 1-2 in Goffs Million with Tréan & Hi Corbett Court
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Eoghan McEvoy on List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2026
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores