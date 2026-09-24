Christina Desmond v Louise Creaven: Historic Irish Women’s Title Fight

Christina Desmond and Louise Creaven to Make Irish Boxing History in Cork

Irish boxing will make history in Cork on Friday, October 9, when Christina Desmond and Louise Creaven meet in the first-ever Irish women’s professional title fight – with Galway Bay FM sports broadcaster John Mulligan set to be on commentary for the landmark occasion.

The historic contest takes place at the Parochial Hall Arena in Cork City, bringing together two Irish fighters whose careers have taken very different routes to this groundbreaking night.

Desmond will have home advantage, while Galway’s Creaven will return from Australia for what will be her first professional fight on Irish soil.

Christina Desmond Brings Outstanding Amateur Pedigree

Christina Desmond has made an impressive transition to professional boxing and brings a wealth of international experience into the historic contest.

The Macroom fighter has won her opening five professional contests and enters the showdown with an unbeaten 5-0 record.

Her latest victory came in Spain, where she stopped England’s Sherie Barnes in the second round as she continued her rapid progress through the professional ranks.

Desmond’s professional success follows an outstanding amateur career in which she won six Irish Elite titles, claimed a European Championship silver medal and also secured European bronze.

She represented Ireland internationally for more than a decade and competed at the Youth Olympic Games before eventually making the move into professional boxing.

The possibility of Desmond competing in an historic Irish title fight had previously been discussed in connection with the proposed Katie Taylor Croke Park event. Instead, Desmond will now get the opportunity to make history in front of a home Cork crowd.

Louise Creaven Returns Home From Australia

Standing in Desmond’s way will be Killimordaly’s Louise Creaven, who has established her professional career thousands of miles away in Australia.

Creaven enters the contest with a 6-2 professional record and returns to Ireland following another important victory in Australia.

In August, the Galway fighter defeated Thailand’s experienced Thanchanok Phanan at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, forcing a stoppage in the third round of their scheduled six-round contest.

That victory came during a significant year for Creaven, who also challenged for an Australian title in 2026.

She will now swap Australia for Cork and, remarkably, the October 9 contest is set to be Creaven’s first professional fight in Ireland.

That makes an already historic night even more significant for the Galway boxer, who has spent much of her professional career building her reputation on the other side of the world.

John Mulligan to Call Historic Fight

There will be another strong Galway connection at ringside, with Galway Bay FM sports broadcaster John Mulligan set to provide commentary on the historic contest.

Mulligan has followed Creaven’s progress closely, including speaking with the Killimordaly boxer following her recent victory in Australia.

Confirming that he will be heading to Cork for the fight, Mulligan spoke of his excitement at being involved in such a significant occasion for Irish boxing.

“SO EXCITED to be going to this fight and more importantly to have the honour and privilege of commentating on two LEGENDS going toe to toe who are making history! Well done to all for making it happen.”

For Mulligan, it will be the opportunity to call the action as a new chapter in Irish professional boxing is written.

A Landmark Night for Irish Women’s Boxing

Ireland has produced some of the greatest female boxers in the history of the sport, with Katie Taylor’s achievements helping transform the profile of women’s boxing both in Ireland and internationally.

However, despite that extraordinary success, an Irish professional women’s title had never previously been contested.

The possibility of crowning an Irish women’s professional champion has been discussed for a number of years, but Desmond and Creaven are now set to finally make it happen.

When they step through the ropes in Cork, they will become the first two women to contest an Irish professional boxing title.

Desmond v Creaven – An Intriguing Match-Up

Beyond the historical significance, the fight itself provides an intriguing clash between two boxers with very different backgrounds.

Desmond possesses enormous amateur experience, having represented Ireland at major international championships before beginning her unbeaten professional career.

Creaven, meanwhile, has gained valuable professional experience in Australia, experiencing both championship boxing and the demands of building a career away from home.

It leaves an intriguing contest between Desmond’s extensive international amateur pedigree and unbeaten 5-0 professional record against Creaven’s 6-2 record and greater experience in the professional ranks.

But whatever happens when the bell rings, both women will already have secured their places in the history of Irish boxing.

Christina Desmond v Louise Creaven – Fight Details

Fight: Christina Desmond v Louise Creaven

Christina Desmond v Louise Creaven Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Friday, October 9, 2026 Venue: Parochial Hall Arena, Cork City

Parochial Hall Arena, Cork City Occasion: First Irish women’s professional title fight

First Irish women’s professional title fight Christina Desmond record: 5-0

5-0 Louise Creaven record: 6-2

6-2 General Admission: €60

€60 Gold Front Rows: €90

€90 Commentary: John Mulligan

October 9 will therefore be about much more than another professional boxing show in Cork.

For Christina Desmond and Louise Creaven, it is an opportunity to become the first winner of an Irish women’s professional title.

For those inside the Parochial Hall Arena – and for John Mulligan behind the microphone – it will be the chance to witness and document a genuine piece of Irish sporting history.

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