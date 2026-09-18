Amgen Irish Open set for 1-4 July 2027 at The K Club

The Amgen Irish Open will have a new date for 2027 as the DP World Tour has announced its schedule for next year.

The Amgen Irish Open, which was won this year by Shane Lowry, will return to The K Club from 1-4 July 2027, joining the Closing Swing for one season.

In the Back 9, the FedEx Open de France will take place from September 9-12 at Le Golf National, the 2018 Ryder Cup venue hosting the tournament the week before the 2027 Ryder Cup.

The 2027 DP World Tour will see the return of three historic tournaments – two in Asia and one in Europe.

The Deutsche Bank Singapore Open from April 15-18 and the Open de Portugal|Cascais-Lisboa from May 13-16, will feature in the Asian Swing and European Swing respectively, with the Hong Kong Open from 21-24 October also returning to the schedule.

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club will take place from September 23-26, the week immediately after the Ryder Cup. It will be the third Rolex Series event of 2027, following the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 21-24) and the Genesis Scottish Open (July 8-11), before the two DP World Tour Play-Off events, the Abu Dhabi Championship (November 4-7) and DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (November 11-14) conclude the season.

In total, the global schedule will feature 42 tournaments in 24 different countries as part of the Race to Dubai. Additionally, along with the 2027 Ryder Cup, team match play will also feature at the start of the calendar year, with the Team Cup taking place from January 15-17.

The complete schedule for the 2027 DP Tour is available here.

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