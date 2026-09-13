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Folsom Blues wins Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Folsom Blues, runner-up to Sun Goddess on his last run at The Curragh, took the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes on Sunday. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallachain.

Folsom Blues (11/2) and Joey Sheridan won the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at The Curragh on Sunday afternoon.

The Al Shira’aa Racing-owned two-year-old colt gave Joseph O’Brien another Group 1 victory this weekend following his win in the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster yesterday.

Incredibly it was a third O’Brien Group 1 success on the card at The Curragh today, as his father Aidan and his younger brother, Donnacha, had already won the Moyglare Stud Stakes and Bar 1 Betting Flying Five Stakes respectively.

Folsom Blues had finished second to Sun Goddess at The Curragh last month was winning at the highest level for the first time.

Sun Goddess had won the earlier Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes under Ryan Moore.

Monogram (9/4 favourite) and Colin Keane were second, also for Joseph O’Brien, while Florida Bay (12/1) and Ronan Whelan finished third.

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