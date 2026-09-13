G1 Moyglare Stud Stakes Victory for Sun Goddess

Sun Goddess (4/7 favourite) followed up on her recent York success with victory in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at The Curragh on Sunday afternoon.

In the colours of the Coolmore partners, the daughter of Justify was winning for a fifth times from seven career starts.

Trained at Ballydoyle by Aidan O’Brien, and ridden by Ryan Moore, the two-year-old out of the Starspangledbanner daughter Etoile Bleu ran out an easy six-and-a-half length winner over Green Express (3/1) and Colin Keane.

Dancing Destiny (14/1), like the runner-up, trained by Joseph O’Brien, finished third one-and-three-quarter lengths furthar back, under jockey Declan McDonagh.

🗣️ “She looks a freak.” Aidan O’Brien offers a succinct analysis of Sun Goddess following her jaw-dropping success in the Moyglare … Could she return to action in two weeks’ time? pic.twitter.com/MQ5oXFZsNE — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 13, 2026

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