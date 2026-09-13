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Another G1 Win for Comanche Brave

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Comanche Brave added the Group 1 Bar 1 Betting Flying Five Stakes to his recent July Cup victory. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Comanche Brave (5/2 favourite) added the Group 1 Bar 1 Betting Flying Five Stakes at The Curragh to his growing list of wins as he scored by a length-and-a-quarter in the hands of Billy Loughnane this afternoon.

Bred by Aidan and Annmarie O’Brien’s Whisperview Trading and trained by their son Donnacha, the five-year-old son of Wootton Bassett is now a six-time winner.

The British raider, American Affair (8/1), took second for Danny Tudhope and Jim Goldie, while another cross-channel raider, Rumstar (10/1) third for jockey Rob Hornby, who flew from Woodbine in Canada overnight to ride at The Curragh today.

The winning handler, Donnacha O’Brien, nominated the Breeders’ Cup as an end of season target for his star sprinter.

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