Scandinavia’s Unbeaten Season Continues With Irish St Leger Win

Scandinavia (4/11 favourite) maintained his unbeaten season with a victory in the Group 1 Comer Group International Irish St Leger at The Curragh Racecourse on Sunday afternoon.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the Ascot Gold Cup and previous Betfred St Leger winner, led home a Ballydoyle-trained Coolmore-owned trifecta.

Queenstown (20/1) and Wayne Lordan were second to the Ryan Moore-ridden winner, while Jan Brueghel (6/1) was third in the hands of Ronan Whelan.

Scandinavia, a son of Justify, is still only a four-hear-old and now has nine successes to his name and has won over €2 million in prize money.

Aidan O’Brien hinted after the race that this may be the colt last run of the season and that that he would have the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot as his main target next year.

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