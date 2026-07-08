Six Huge Rugby Bets This Weekend – Including One Line the Bookmakers May Have Got Wrong

The international rugby action continues this weekend with six fascinating Tests, and the betting markets have already started to move.

There has been support for France, Ireland and Argentina, while punters have backed Fiji and Scotland to keep things closer than originally expected.

Here are our picks for every game.

🇳🇿 New Zealand v Italy

Pick: Italy +32.0

New Zealand were outstanding against a top-class French side, playing with pace and accuracy throughout. With another Test to come, some rotation is expected.

Italy, meanwhile, simply couldn’t have played much worse against Japan. Errors, knock-ons and poor discipline plagued their performance, but they should improve significantly.

The handicap has edged out to 32 points, making Italy slightly more attractive.

Prediction: New Zealand by 24-30.

🇦🇺 Australia v France

Pick: France -8.0

Australia will still be wondering how they let victory slip against Ireland, while France proved they can compete with the world’s best despite travelling without several frontline stars.

The market has moved from France -7.5 to -8.0, and it’s easy to see why. France look the more complete side and should create enough opportunities to pull away.

Prediction: France by 8-14.

🇯🇵 Japan v Ireland

Pick: Ireland -20.0

Japan deserved plenty of praise for their victory over Italy, but Ireland showed real character to edge Australia in a high-quality contest.

The handicap has shortened slightly from 20.5 to 20 points, giving Ireland backers a little more value.

Ireland’s superior power and squad depth should prove decisive during the final quarter.

Prediction: Ireland by 24-28.

🇫🇯 Fiji v England

Pick: Over 63.5 Points

Neither side produced their best last weekend.

Fiji were disappointing against Wales, while England were completely outclassed by South Africa.

The handicap has dropped from England -20.5 to -19.0, suggesting support for Fiji, but the total points market is far more appealing. Both teams are capable of scoring from anywhere, making this one of the best games of the weekend for entertainment.

Prediction: A high-scoring encounter with plenty of tries.

🇿🇦 South Africa v Scotland

Pick: No Bet

South Africa looked every bit the world champions as they piled 45 points on England.

Scotland impressed against Argentina and have attracted enough support to see the handicap trimmed to 22 points.

The line now looks about right, making this a game to enjoy rather than force a bet.

Prediction: South Africa by 21-28.

🇦🇷 Argentina v Wales ⭐

Best Bet: Argentina -17.0

Argentina were surprisingly subdued against Scotland, managing just three line breaks all game. Expect a much sharper performance on home soil.

Wales were impressive in beating Fiji, but this is a far tougher assignment. The market has continued to back the Pumas, with the handicap moving from 16.5 to 17 points.

Argentina have too much quality to produce back-to-back below-par displays.

Prediction: Argentina by 18-24.

SportsNewsIRELAND’s Best Bets

⭐ Argentina -17.0

✅ France -8.0

✅ Ireland -20.0

🎯 Italy +32.0 (Value)

🔥 Over 63.5 Points – Fiji v England

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com