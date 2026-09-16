2026/27 United Rugby Championship: five key questions ahead of new season

One of club rugby’s leading competitions gets under way on 25 September. While the teams are finalising their preparations for the opening fixtures, 1xBet.ie review assesses the Irish sides’ chances and looks at the key storylines ahead of the new campaign.

Can Leinster defend their title?

Leinster have won the last two URC titles and look the favourites to be crowned champions again. However, they face another battle on two fronts, with their European ambitions as strong as ever. A packed schedule will require regular changes to the starting XV, so their chances of retaining the trophy will also depend on the players called upon to deputise for key figures between major matches.

Will Munster return to title race?

Munster will have to start the new campaign without Jack Crowley, who is still recovering from injury and is not expected to return until 2027 at the earliest. In his absence, the experienced JJ Hanrahan could take on the role of main playmaker, and Munster’s performance in the first half of the season will depend largely on him.

They need to find a way to win consistently without Crowley and prevent their rivals from pulling too far ahead. If Munster remain among the leaders by the time he is back, a title challenge would become a realistic prospect.

Will home advantage help Connacht go further?

Last year, Connacht showed just how difficult they can be to beat in Galway. At the redeveloped Dexcom Stadium, they defeated Glasgow Warriors 15–10 and Munster 26–7. Away from home, however, Connacht looked less assured. In the quarter-final against the same opponents, they couldn’t repeat that success and lost 33–21 to Glasgow. For Stuart Lancaster’s side, that provides an added incentive in the battle for a top-four finish. A home quarter-final would significantly improve Connacht’s chances of going further than they did last season.

Which new signings will have the biggest impact?

Following Jack Carty’s retirement, Connacht needed a new leader in attack. Ciarán Frawley, who has joined from Leinster, could take on that role. He has already worked with Stuart Lancaster in Dublin, so adapting to the coach’s demands should not take long. Munster have also strengthened their front row by signing Marnus van der Merwe, formerly of Scarlets. The South African is particularly effective at the set-piece when competing for possession.

After a year in France, Jamie Ritchie is back in the URC, where he represented Edinburgh for more than a decade. The former Scotland captain will now line up for Edinburgh’s rivals, Glasgow Warriors.

Thomas du Toit’s return to the Sharks is another notable move. He spent most of his career there before joining Bath, and the Rugby World Cup winner with South Africa should provide a significant boost to the front row as the team looks to make the play-offs again after finishing tenth last season.

Who will challenge our clubs?

Irish teams are not the only contenders for the trophy this year. The Bulls have reached the final in each of the last two campaigns, losing to Leinster on both occasions. The South Africans will now be determined to take the next step and finally win the competition.

Glasgow Warriors should not be written off either. The 2024 champions reached the semi-finals again last season, losing to the Bulls. This time, the Scottish side will be looking to go one better.

The upcoming URC promises plenty of surprises. It is even more exciting to follow the championship on the official website and via the 1xBet.ie app, where new customers can use promo code URC26 and receive 48 EUR for a bet of 10 EUR or more.

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