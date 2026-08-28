How to watch RC Vannes v Connacht Rugby live tonight – TV and stream details

Connacht Rugby play their first pre-season fixture of the new campaign this evening when they take on RC Vannes in France.

The game kicks off at 6pm Irish time (7pm local time) at Stade de la Rabine and supporters in Ireland will be able to watch the match live and free on the Rugby Vannes YouTube channel.

How to watch Vannes v Connacht Rugby

Fixture: RC Vannes v Connacht Rugby

RC Vannes v Connacht Rugby Date: Friday, August 28

Friday, August 28 Kick-off: 6pm Irish time / 7pm local time

6pm Irish time / 7pm local time Venue: Stade de la Rabine, Vannes

Stade de la Rabine, Vannes Live stream: Rugby Vannes YouTube channel

The game offers Connacht supporters their first look at Stuart Lancaster’s side in match action ahead of the new season, with a 28-man squad travelling to France.

There is particular interest in the return of Mack Hansen and Byron Ralston, who are both named in the starting XV following lengthy injury layoffs.

Hansen starts on the left wing, with Ralston at inside centre. Sam Gilbert starts at full-back, while Shane Jennings and John Devine complete the outside backs.

Josh Ioane and Colm Reilly form the half-back partnership.

New signings Jerry Cahir and Thomas Connolly are among the extended replacements, while a number of Connacht Academy players will also get an opportunity to impress.

David Walsh, Max Flynn, Bobby Power, Sean Walsh, Daniel Ryan and Albert Lindner are all included among the replacements.

Connacht have been based on the French west coast since Monday as Stuart Lancaster and his coaching team continue preparations for the start of the competitive season against the Stormers on September 25.

Connacht Rugby team v RC Vannes

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Shane Jennings

13. John Devine

12. Byron Ralston

11. Mack Hansen

10. Josh Ioane

9. Colm Reilly

1. Jordan Duggan

2. Eoin de Buitléar

3. Fiachna Barrett

4. Niall Murray

5. David O’Connor

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements from

Dylan Tierney-Martin

Jerry Cahir

Thomas Connolly

David Walsh

Max Flynn

Bobby Power

Ben Murphy

Sean Naughton

Sean Walsh

Harry West

Finn Treacy

Daniel Ryan

Albert Lindner

Connacht back at Dexcom Stadium next Saturday

Connacht return home next weekend for a double-header at Dexcom Stadium.

The Connacht Eagles get underway at 2pm, before the senior side face Ealing Trailfinders at 5pm in their next pre-season fixture.

Tonight, however, attention turns to France and the first opportunity to see Lancaster’s Connacht in action, with kick-off against Vannes at 6pm Irish time.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com