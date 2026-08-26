GAA Rounders All-Ireland Finals 2026: All Nine Finals Live on TG4 YouTube

The 2026 GAA Rounders All-Ireland Championship Finals were officially launched in Croke Park on Wednesday, with all nine finals set to be streamed live with commentary on TG4 Sport’s YouTube channel.

The launch marks the beginning of three huge Sundays for GAA Rounders, with Women’s, Men’s and Mixed All-Ireland champions to be crowned across Junior, Intermediate and Senior grades.

GAA President Jarlath Burns and GAA Rounders President Paula Doherty were joined in Croke Park by representatives from the clubs who will contest this year’s finals.

A total of 103 teams began the 2026 Championship season back in April, with just 18 now remaining to contest the nine All-Ireland finals.

Watch GAA Rounders Live All nine All-Ireland finals will be streamed live on TG4 Sport’s YouTube channel with full commentary. Broadcast coverage begins at 10.50am on each of the three finals Sundays.

Women’s All-Ireland Finals – Sunday 30 August

Venue: NGDC Abbotstown, Dublin 15

Junior Women – 11am

St Kieran’s (Limerick) v St Senan’s (Limerick)

The opening game of the finals series will make history as the first all-Limerick pairing in a GAA Rounders All-Ireland final.

Intermediate Women – 1pm

Elphin (Roscommon) v Galway City Rapparees (Galway)

Elphin return to All-Ireland final day after finishing runners-up in the Junior Women’s competition last season.

Galway City Rapparees are one of the stories of the 2026 Championship, with the Galway club reaching three All-Ireland finals across the Women’s and Mixed competitions.

Senior Women – 3.30pm

Breaffy (Mayo) v Limekiln (Dublin)

Breaffy will attempt to complete a remarkable five Senior Women’s All-Ireland titles in succession.

Men’s All-Ireland Finals – Sunday 6 September

Venue: Offaly GAA Centre of Excellence, Kilcormac

Junior Men – 11am

Gusserane (Wexford) v Myshall (Carlow)

Two Leinster clubs will battle for the opening Men’s title of the afternoon.

Intermediate Men – 1pm

St Clare’s (Cavan) v St Senan’s (Limerick)

St Senan’s are back on All-Ireland finals weekend after winning both the Junior Men’s and Junior Mixed titles in 2025.

Senior Men – 3.30pm

Carrickmacross Emmets (Monaghan) v Erne Eagles (Cavan)

The Senior Men’s decider is a repeat of the 2025 final, which was won by Carrickmacross Emmets.

They face one of the most successful teams in GAA Rounders history. Erne Eagles famously won ten consecutive Senior Men’s All-Ireland titles between 1998 and 2007.

Mixed All-Ireland Finals – Sunday 13 September

Venue: Mallow GAA, Cork

Junior Mixed – 11am

Galway City Rapparees (Galway) v Kilmore (Roscommon)

Galway City Rapparees will begin a remarkable day for the club when their Junior Mixed side face Kilmore.

Kilmore were Junior Men’s runners-up in 2025 and will now look to secure an All-Ireland title in the Mixed competition.

Intermediate Mixed – 1pm

Emo (Laois) v Galway City Rapparees (Galway)

Rapparees return to the field just two hours later for a second Mixed final, this time against Emo.

Emo will be looking to go one better after finishing runners-up in last year’s Intermediate Mixed final.

Senior Mixed – 3.30pm

Breaffy (Mayo) v Glynn Barntown (Wexford)

Breaffy will be chasing their third consecutive Senior Mixed All-Ireland title when they face Wexford club Glynn Barntown.

Galway City Rapparees Reach Three All-Ireland Finals

Galway City Rapparees have emerged as the only club appearing in three different finals this year.

The Galway club will contest the Intermediate Women’s, Junior Mixed and Intermediate Mixed finals.

It continues a rapid rise for Rapparees, who won the Junior Mixed All-Ireland title in 2024 before claiming the Intermediate Men’s championship in 2025.

St Senan’s Continue Remarkable Run

Limerick club St Senan’s will also have two teams competing for national honours.

They face fellow Limerick club St Kieran’s in the Junior Women’s final before their Intermediate Men take on St Clare’s of Cavan a week later.

St Senan’s won two Junior All-Ireland titles in 2025, taking both the Men’s and Mixed championships.

Jarlath Burns Welcomes Growth of GAA Rounders

Speaking at the Croke Park launch, GAA President Jarlath Burns welcomed the continued growth of Rounders and highlighted the importance of the sport in providing opportunities for people to become part of Gaelic Games.

Burns also praised TG4 for its long-standing contribution to Gaelic Games and welcomed the broadcaster’s decision to carry the 2026 Rounders All-Ireland Finals.

“The growth in the numbers playing GAA Rounders is a really exciting development for the sport.”

Paula Doherty: Three Outstanding Weekends Ahead

GAA Rounders President Paula Doherty congratulated the players, clubs and volunteers who have reached the final stage of the Championship.

She said the three finals weekends would showcase the quality of Rounders and the work being done by clubs and volunteers throughout Ireland.

“These finals weekends will showcase the very best of our sport.”

2026 GAA Rounders All-Ireland Finals Schedule

Date Grade Fixture Time 30 Aug Junior Women St Kieran’s v St Senan’s 11am 30 Aug Intermediate Women Elphin v Galway City Rapparees 1pm 30 Aug Senior Women Breaffy v Limekiln 3.30pm 6 Sept Junior Men Gusserane v Myshall 11am 6 Sept Intermediate Men St Clare’s v St Senan’s 1pm 6 Sept Senior Men Carrickmacross Emmets v Erne Eagles 3.30pm 13 Sept Junior Mixed Galway City Rapparees v Kilmore 11am 13 Sept Intermediate Mixed Emo v Galway City Rapparees 1pm 13 Sept Senior Mixed Breaffy v Glynn Barntown 3.30pm

GAA Rounders Live on TG4 All nine 2026 GAA Rounders All-Ireland Finals will be available live with commentary on TG4 Sport’s YouTube channel.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com