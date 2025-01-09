HomeRugbyRugby IrishMack Hansen Issues Apology Following Three-Match Ban
Mack Hansen Issues Apology Following Three-Match Ban

Mack Hansen has apologised following the sanctions imposed by an Independent Disciplinary Panel after his critical comments about match officiating in Connacht’s recent game against Leinster. The Connacht and Ireland star received a six-week ban, with three weeks suspended, and will miss three upcoming fixtures.

In a heartfelt statement, Hansen acknowledged his error and expressed regret for his remarks:

“People know I always wear my heart on my sleeve. However, after the Leinster game, on this occasion, I let my emotions get the better of me.

Upon reflection, my comments to the media were ill-advised, and fell far short of the standards I expect of myself, and what the sport expects of its players.

I want to offer an apology to the match officials for any distress my comments may have caused. Our games are built on mutual respect, and I didn’t show that after the game.

I also want to apologise to the URC, and I fully accept the findings of the independent disciplinary panel.

I love Connacht, and I love rugby. Moving forward, I will channel all my energy and passion into representing my province and country to the absolute best of my ability – both on and off the field.”

The disciplinary panel, which considered Hansen’s remorse and apology, also imposed conditions such as completing an officiating education course and issuing a formal apology to referee Chris Busby. Connacht Rugby has been tasked with running media conduct training for players.

Hansen will miss Connacht’s upcoming games against Lyon, Cardiff, and Glasgow. The province has declined to comment further.

The incident has highlighted the importance of upholding rugby’s values of respect and professionalism, a sentiment Hansen’s apology appears to endorse as he looks to move forward from this controversy.

