URC Final 2024 Munster v Leinster : Thomand Park set as venue

Potential BKT URC Grand Final Venues

With the BKT United Rugby Championship Semi-Finals set, the potential venues for the Grand Final on Saturday, June 22 can be confirmed.

Many rugby fans expected a possible URC Final Munster v Leinster final maybe moved to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but it’s been confirmed as Thomand Park.

Once the two finalists are known, the team with the highest ranking based on their final league position will host the game at their nominated venue.

In order of ranking please see the list of venues and key details about each venue from the top three teams as No 4 ranked Glasgow cannot host a final should they qualify.

Rankings: (1) Munster; (2) Vodacom Bulls; (3) Leinster; (4) Glasgow Warriors

Munster Rugby – Thomond Park

Location: Limerick, Ireland

Capacity: 25,600

Opened: 1934 (redeveloped in 2007)

Previous finals: 2011 Magners League (Munster v Leinster)

Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Location: Tshwane, South Africa

Capacity: 50,000

Opened: 1923 (expanded in 1977, 1984, 1988 and then renovated in 2009 for the Soccer World Cup).

Previous finals: None. Hosted 2009 Super 14 Final.

Leinster Rugby – Croke Park

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Capacity: 82,300

Opened: 1884 (redeveloped in 2004)

Previous finals: None. Hosted 6 Nations and European Cup games

