Leinster Senior Cup and Junior Cup Rugby – List of games on TV Squads, Draw, Results & Live score updates for the 2023 competition.

𝙁𝙪𝙡𝙡-𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚 🔵 St. Michael's College 19

⚫️ Belvedere College 5 A brilliant game to get the 2023 @bankofireland Schools Senior Cup underway at #EnergiaPark. 🙌#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/CpGjhOolRS — Leinster Domestic (@LeinsterBranch) January 29, 2023

Fixture details have now been confirmed for the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup draw.

Leinster Rugby confirmed that 13 games in the 2023 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup will be available to view either on Premier Sports or via a Leinster Rugby live stream.



Premier Sports have once again confirmed they will broadcast eight Schools Senior Cup games, continuing a long-standing partnership, with a further five first round games also available on a streaming service provided by Leinster Rugby.



The competition kicks-off this Sunday, 29 January, at Energia Park with St Michael’s College taking on Belvedere College in the opening game, which will be streamed by Leinster Rugby.



The first game to be shown live by Premier Sports will see last year’s champions Blackrock College meeting Presentation College Bray, on Monday 30, January, in Energia Park.



All four quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final will be live and exclusive on Premier Sports.



Leinster Rugby, in partnership with Videos On The Net, will be live streaming the additional five first round games played in Energia Park, not covered by Premier Sports, on www.irishrugbylive.ie.



Speaking about the announcement, Michael O’Rourke, CEO of Premier Sports, commented, “Premier Sports has a proud long term association with the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup and we’re delighted that the association will continue this season and beyond.



“Once again the very best this wonderful competition has to offer will be live and exclusive on Premier Sports and we’re really looking forward to the matches getting under way in the coming weeks.”



The five games streamed live by Leinster Rugby, will be available on a subscription basis with each game costing €7.99 for the live and €8.99 for the VOD (video on demand) option.



There is also a five match bundle that can be purchased for €35.00 and the subscription can be purchased through the Videos on the Net platform, www.irishrugbylive.ie



Videos on the Net, based in Wicklow, are long-standing suppliers to both the IRFU and Leinster Rugby and will use commentators and contributors from the competing schools to add an additional level of insight and analysis.



The first round game between Blackrock College and Presentation College, and indeed all games shown by Premier Sports, will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and 2 (Sky channel 412 and 421) and also with a ‘Sports Extra’ Membership on NOW.



Premier Sports has been broadcasting in the Republic of Ireland since 2019, and televise games from the BKT United Rugby Championship and also hold rights including TOP14 rugby, Premier League, FA Cup, La Liga, Scottish Cup and Premier Sports Cup, Coppa Italia and more.



New customers wishing to sign up to Premier Sports can do so via Sky and NOW.



Leinster Rugby can also confirm that similar to last season there will be no cash accepted at the turnstiles for games played at Energia Park.



All tickets can be purchased online at the following link HERE, with student and OAP tickets costing €6, and adult tickets costing €11.



Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup, First Round:



Sunday, 29 January

St Michael’s College 19-5 Belvedere College. – Result



Monday, 30 January

Blackrock College v Presentation College, Bray at 3pm in Energia Park (Live on Premier Sports)



Tuesday, 31 January

Newbridge College v Kilkenny College at 3pm in Energia Park (Streaming Available)



Wednesday, 1 February

Terenure College v Clongowes Wood College at 3pmin Energia Park (Streaming Available)



Thursday, 2 February

St Mary’s College v Wesley College at 3pm in Energia Park (Streaming Available)



Friday, 3 February

CBC Monkstown v St Vincent’s Castleknock College at 3pm in Energia Park (Streaming Available)

Cistercian College, Roscrea v Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 1 at 2:30pm in Lakelands

Gonzaga College v Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 2 at 2:30pm in Clontarf FC

