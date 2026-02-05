U20s Six Nations Preview – Ireland U20s v France: How to Watch Live on RTÉ

Ireland’s Men’s U20s begin their 2026 U20 Six Nations campaign on Saturday night with a demanding opening assignment against France in Perpignan — and fans will be able to watch the match live on free-to-air television.

The game takes place at Stade Aime Giral, with kick-off at 8pm Irish time, and will be shown live on the RTÉ News Channel (Sky 517) as well as streamed on RTÉ Player, ensuring easy access for supporters across Ireland.

Byrne handed starting role in back three

Head coach Andrew Browne has named a youthful but well-balanced matchday squad, captained by tighthead prop Sami Bishti, with one of the standout selections being Noah Byrne at full-back.

Byrne, a former Dublin minor footballer, continues his impressive sporting journey by starting in the Ireland back three alongside Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan. Comfortable under the high ball and composed in broken play, Byrne’s transition from Gaelic football to elite rugby has marked him out as one of the more intriguing prospects in the squad. His ability to read space and counter-attack could be key against a typically athletic French backline.

In midfield, Johnny O’Sullivan partners James O’Leary, while Christopher Barrett and Tom Wood link up at half-back, tasked with steering Ireland around the pitch in what is expected to be a high-tempo contest.

Strong UCD influence in the pack

Ireland’s pack features a strong Leinster core, with UCD well represented. Bishti captains the side from tighthead prop, packing down alongside Max Doyle and Rian Handley in the front row. Dylan McNeice and Donnacha McGuire form the second row partnership, while the back row of Josh Neill, Billy Hayes and Diarmaid O’Connell offers a blend of physicality and mobility.

Browne has also named a well-rounded bench, with impact options available across both forwards and backs should the game open up in the final quarter.

Ireland U20s: 15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster) 1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain)

4. Dylan McNeice (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

7. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster)

8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) Replacements: 16. Duinn Maguire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)

19. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)

20. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

21. Fergus Callington (Durham University/IQ Rugby)

22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Ethan Black (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster).

