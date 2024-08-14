HomeRugbyConnacht Rugby 2024-25 Squad Depth Analysis
Connacht Rugby 2024-25 Squad Depth Analysis

As Connacht Rugby prepares for the 2024-25 season, their squad depth shows a promising mix of experience and emerging talent. Here’s a detailed look at the squad across different positions:

**Back Three**
1. Mack Hansen
2. Santiago Cordero
3. Shayne Bolton
4. Shane Jennings
5. Andrew Smith
6. Chay Mullins
7. John Porch
8. Shane Mallon*

**Back Row**
1. Shamus Hurley-Langton
2. Cian Prendergast
3. Conor Oliver
4. Paul Boyle
5. Sean Jansen
6. Oisin McCormack

**Locks**
1. Niall Murray
2. Oisín Dowling
3. Josh Murphy
4. Darragh Murray
5. Joe Joyce
6. David O’Connor

**Out-Half**
1. Josh Ioane
2. Jack Carty
3. Harry West*
4. Sean Naughton*
5. JJ Hanrahan (Injured)

**Scrum-Half**
1. Matthew Devine
2. Colm Reilly
3. Caolin Blade
4. Ben Murphy

**Centre**
1. Bundee Aki
2. Cathal Forde
3. Byron Ralston
4. Piers O’Conor
5. Hugh Gavin
6. David Hawksaw
7. John Devine*

**Hookers**
1. Dylan Tierney-Martin
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Eoin De Buitléar
4. Adam McBurney

**Props**
1. Finlay Bealham
2. Peter Dooley
3. Denis Buckley
4. Jack Aungier
5. Jordan Duggan
6. Sam Illo
7. Temi Lasisi

Thoughts on Connacht’s Squad Depth

Connacht Rugby’s 2024-25 squad depth reflects a strong balance across all positions. The back three offers a mix of seasoned internationals and emerging talent, while the back row features a robust selection of versatile players. The locks are well-covered with a blend of experience and potential, and the out-half and scrum-half positions are supported by both seasoned and promising players. In the centre, Connacht has a depth of talent that could prove crucial in high-stakes matches. The hookers and props demonstrate a solid foundation with depth and strength in the forward pack.

Overall, Connacht’s squad looks poised for a competitive season with a mix of experience, emerging stars, and depth across key positions.

