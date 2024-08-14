Connacht Rugby 2024-25 Squad Depth Analysis

As Connacht Rugby prepares for the 2024-25 season, their squad depth shows a promising mix of experience and emerging talent. Here’s a detailed look at the squad across different positions:

**Back Three**

1. Mack Hansen

2. Santiago Cordero

3. Shayne Bolton

4. Shane Jennings

5. Andrew Smith

6. Chay Mullins

7. John Porch

8. Shane Mallon*

**Back Row**

1. Shamus Hurley-Langton

2. Cian Prendergast

3. Conor Oliver

4. Paul Boyle

5. Sean Jansen

6. Oisin McCormack

**Locks**

1. Niall Murray

2. Oisín Dowling

3. Josh Murphy

4. Darragh Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. David O’Connor

**Out-Half**

1. Josh Ioane

2. Jack Carty

3. Harry West*

4. Sean Naughton*

5. JJ Hanrahan (Injured)

**Scrum-Half**

1. Matthew Devine

2. Colm Reilly

3. Caolin Blade

4. Ben Murphy

**Centre**

1. Bundee Aki

2. Cathal Forde

3. Byron Ralston

4. Piers O’Conor

5. Hugh Gavin

6. David Hawksaw

7. John Devine*

**Hookers**

1. Dylan Tierney-Martin

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Eoin De Buitléar

4. Adam McBurney

**Props**

1. Finlay Bealham

2. Peter Dooley

3. Denis Buckley

4. Jack Aungier

5. Jordan Duggan

6. Sam Illo

7. Temi Lasisi

Thoughts on Connacht’s Squad Depth

Connacht Rugby’s 2024-25 squad depth reflects a strong balance across all positions. The back three offers a mix of seasoned internationals and emerging talent, while the back row features a robust selection of versatile players. The locks are well-covered with a blend of experience and potential, and the out-half and scrum-half positions are supported by both seasoned and promising players. In the centre, Connacht has a depth of talent that could prove crucial in high-stakes matches. The hookers and props demonstrate a solid foundation with depth and strength in the forward pack.

Overall, Connacht’s squad looks poised for a competitive season with a mix of experience, emerging stars, and depth across key positions.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com