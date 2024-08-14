Wins for Francis Derwin and Emilie Conter at Dublin Horse Show

The opening Speed Stakes on day one of the Dublin Horse Show at the RDS saw an Irish 1-2-3 with Francis Derwin taking the win aboard Parvati AEG. The combination were clear in 52.51 seconds to claim the winner’s prize.

The runner-up spot went to Niamh McEvoy and Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick – stopping the timers in 53.46 seconds.

Derry’s Daniel Coyle and Lena VDL were also clear in a slightly slower time of 54.53 seconds – good enough for third place.

The Minerva Stakes by LHK Insurance was the second International class in the Main Arena on Wednesday. This class went the way of Belgium through Emilie Conter and Ocean Quality. Their clear round in 56.42 was unbeatable.

Julien Gonin of France, riding Estrella De La Batia, claimed the second spot, with a clear round in 57.91 seconds.

Best of the Irish combinations in this class was Olympian Cian O’Connor, who took the third position with Fox Chapel – they went clear in 58.15 seconds.

There will be 15 international classes throughout the five days, including Friday’s Underwriting Exchange Nations Cup of Ireland for the award of the Aga Khan Trophy.

The highly anticipated Defender Puissance will be the main attraction in the Main Arena on Saturday evening, while the Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland, part of the Rolex Series, will the the final international event in the Main Arena on Sunday, 18 August, 2024, the final day of the 2024 Dublin Horse Show.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com